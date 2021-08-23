In Henderson, local organizers and a group of five drag queens put on a night of musical entertainment, elaborate costumes and comedy to drag ALS to the curb.
The “Queen for a Nite” charity drag show, starring The Ladies of Nostalgia, gave a rousing performance at the Henderson Roadhaus event center Friday. Led by host Mama Stevie, the queens delighted donors with lip-sync impersonations of famous divas, like Barbara Streisand and Reba McEntire, comedic routines, dancing and more.
The drag show was a new type of benefit fundraiser for Team Kick ALSasse. For six years, the team of local organizers has raised money for the ALS Association in honor of their friend and family member Mary Sasse. Sasse was a graduate of Le Sueur-Henderson, resident of Sharon Township and founder of the Dandelion Rose Gift Boutique in Le Sueur when she was killed by the neurodegenerative disease in 2015.
After several years of fundraisers, the group has raised approximately $45,000 for the cause, but organizer Joan Berkland, of Le Sueur, said that Team Kick ALSasse was looking to spice things up.
“For the last few years, we’ve been doing a beer bash and silent auctions to raise money for ALS. The beer bashes were kind of wanting a little bit, so we had this idea,” said Berkland. “Mama Stevie actually works with me, and him and I were talking that we should do a drag show.”
Host Mama Stevie is a veteran of the Twin Cities drag scene, performing since 1984. He’s made appearances on Twin Cities Live and KDWB, was featured in the Twin Cities Legends drag show and is known for his impersonations of big names, like Adele and Barbara Streisand. Mama Stevie promised to make Queen for a Nite like a “Vegas show in Henderson."
“It’s fun and exciting,” said Mama Stevie. “We do Barbara Streisand, Cher, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton; we have a whole bunch of lookalikes and everything in between; we’re running the gamut of what you can do in drag.”
Joining Mama Stevie for the performance was Queen of Comedy Allison Brookes, Henderson’s Hometown Girl Nikki and special guests Christina Jackson and Aurora Veil. Each queen brought their own unique presence to the stage while lip syncing to music provided by DJ Jake Palmer of Party Sound Pro.
Nikki knew the Henderson crowd well and had nearly all of the VIP tables in the Henderson Roadhaus singing along their performance of Reba McEntire’s version of “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”
Christina Jackson wowed the audience with high energy dance routines, while Aurora Veil twirled in between the tables and danced up close with donors.
Allison Brookes jabbed in a dose of comedy with his impersonations of a boozy, surly woman sipping down a margarita.
Audience participation was highly encouraged. Guests giddily stood up from their tables and waved tips for the queens, receiving a flirtatious gesture and mock kiss on the cheek in return. Before the show, donors could also get their picture taken with the queens at a professional photo booth by Twin Cities Aesthetics.