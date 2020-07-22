A new face will soon be joining the Cleveland School Board.
On June 20, the board voted unanimously to appoint Cleveland resident Jenny Hokanson until the end of the year. Hokanson will start her term 30 days after being appointed and will fill the rest of Jim Rogers’ term after the former board member resigned last month.
Hokanson isn’t just a new presence on the board, she’s also a new presence in town. Hokanson and her spouse moved into Cleveland in January and enrolled their 4-year old daughter in preschool at the Cleveland Public School District. She currently works at First National Bank in North Mankato. The new board member said that she applied for the position because she wanted to contribute to her new community.
“With my daughter starting the school year, I wanted to get involved,” said Hokanson. “I want to make sure she enjoys her schooling and everything in general and I want to be involved in the community.”
Hokanson said she wasn’t certain is she would run for a full term in the fall, but she was willing to fill in until the end of the year. The new board member said she was still learning about the responsibilities of the School Board, but she will undergo training through the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA). Hokanson was the only candidate to seek appointment and became involved after speaking with board member Ron McCabe.
“We had just accepted Jim’s resignation and you know, ‘What do we do now?’ We didn’t have anybody who was interested in being appointed,” said McCabe. “Well, I got to talking to her and she said ‘Yeah, I would love to.’ She’s all in, she just bought a house in town and she has a positive attitude.”
Rogers resigned from his School Board membership on June 15 after district rules required him to choose between being a board member and his position as a part-time custodian at the school. District employees that serve on the board are not allowed to make more than $8,000 from the school so Rogers, who planned to leave at the end of his term in January, decided to step down early.
Three seats on the Cleveland School Board will be open for election this year including Rogers’, Chris Baker’s and Scott Miller’s. Miller will be running for reelection, but Baker will step down at the end of his term. Candidates for these positions may file between July 28 and August 11.
“It’s refreshing to get people from the community that want to take on this role,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips. “It’s a challenging role, it’s not getting any easier with COVID and the pandemic issues they’re going to have to deal with. She’s interested in finding out more about what it means to be a board member … so we’re excited about that.”