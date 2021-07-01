A St. Peter man was arrested and charged with numerous sexual offenses for allegedly forcing himself on a teenage girl for more than four years.
Rosalio Anchando, 38, faces 12 charges of felony sexual assault, including four counts of criminal first-degree penetration for assault of a victim between 13-16 years old, injuring the victim while mentally impaired or physically helpless and repeated sexual acts while in a relationship with a victim between 13-16 years old. Anchando also received four charges of criminal second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
In an interview with the victim, currently 17 years old, the victim described numerous sexual assaults over four years. The first incident was when she was younger than 16 and Anchando allegedly took her into the bathroom of a St. Peter residence, gave her methamphetamine and pushed her onto the floor before forcing her to perform oral sex.
According to the testimony in the criminal complaint, Anchando used the sexual assaults as a form of punishment and would demand sex when he told her she “owed him a favor.” He would also threaten to take things away from her if she didn’t “let him finish.”
On many occasions, Anhando allegedly forced himself on the victim in two different hotels in St. Peter as well as in his own car. The victim reported that Anchando frequently gave her marijuana to smoke before the assaults. Anchando's assaults frequently left the victim in physical pain and bleeding.
The victim described a more recent assault to police taking place on June 7, when Anchando pulled up to a St. Peter residence, took the victim to he bedroom, removed her clothes and forced her into sex. But before Anchando arrived, the victim had someone visiting and told them to hide in the closet when she heard Anchando coming.
The witness testified to police that he could hear the victim protesting Anchando’s advances, telling him “No, I don’t want to.” They said they could hear the victim crying and the sound of Anchando sexually assaulting her.