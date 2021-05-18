After entering into a guilty plea in April, the owner who burned down his own bowling alley in St. Peter has been sentenced to six months of jail time, over $76,000 in restitution and 10 years of probation.
Dwight Lee Selders, formerly of Le Sueur and now in Chatfield, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree arson in April after he admitted to burning down KingPins bowling alley Feb. 16, 2020. He was also charged with first-degree arson, but that was dropped as part of the guilty plea. The maximum sentence for the second-degree arson conviction is 10 years in prison, but because Selders had no prior criminal history, the recommended sentence was reduced.
The six months of jail time can be served in the Minnesota jail of Selders' choice, but if it's not in Nicollet County, it may come at his expense. He intends to serve three months, starting Aug. 1, 2021, and another three months, starting Aug. 1, 2022. The plea agreement allows for work release during his jail time.
Selders is also subject to 10 years of supervised probation.
He must pay restitution to nine individuals, ranging from $226 to $939. Once that restitution is paid off, he must pay the city of St. Peter, who paid for demolition if the burnt building, about $72,000. The property now belongs to the city of St. Peter.
If Selders violates conditions of his probation, he will be forced to serve a stayed 18-month prison sentence. His attorney argued for a stay of imposition, meaning a sentence for violating probation is not declared, but Judge Allison Krehbiel noted that a stay of execution was appropriate in this case, meaning the 18-month sentence for violating probation was declared.
"This was a very serious crime and a very dangerous crime, and we're just lucky that none of those who responded to the fire were hurt," she said. "And so I believe a stay of execution is appropriate."
Krehbiel further noted that if Selders continues to be a law-abiding citizen, there is always the possibility of expungement.
Background
According to the complaint against Selders, the first officer on scene reported seeing the south half of the building engulfed in flames. That officer noticed the fire moving north at a “very rapid pace.” The St. Peter fire chief reported the fire was “very large, blowing out fire approximately 30 feet into the air.” The chief reported the roof collapsed from the south and the entire roof subsequently collapsed in just 30 minutes.
Surveillance video reportedly showed Selders, walking out and locking up the night of Feb. 15. The next morning, Feb. 16, at approximately 7:24 a.m., according to the complaint, Selders was reportedly seen on surveillance video unlocking and entering the facility. He was reportedly the only person seen exiting or entering the building between those periods.
Selders was allegedly seen on camera walking to the back, behind the pin-setting machines, and an investigator later determined, according to the complaint, that the fire origin was behind one of the pin-setting machines, and the first material ignited was vapors from an ignitable liquid, and that an open fire instrument was used. The investigator determined the cause to be incendiary material.
According to the complaint and to property records, Selders and Jessica Ann Tonsfeldt purchased the property in 2014. Tonsfeldt was not charged in relation to the fire. The two were reportedly a couple when they started the business together but had split in October 2019, and Tonsfeldt had resigned her position four days before the fire occurred.
In character letters submitted to the court, family and friends lifted up Selders as a kind and caring person, who was severely struggling at the time he set the fire. One family member spoke of his connection to bowling.
“While living in St. Peter, his mother was a coach at (the bowling alley) … Dwight grew up with bowling and had a passion for helping children learn how to bowl,” the letter stated. “From the day I met Dwight, it was his dream to own a bowling alley.”
Another family member insisted that this mistake shouldn't define Selders: “Please see the whole man standing in front of you, a man that wouldn’t harm a soul, that loves his family and is enduring an absolute nightmare right now.”
According to property records, the former KingPins building was first constructed in 1962 and had undergone a number of renovations since. It had served as a bowling alley for nearly 60 years, previously named Bowlero Lanes and Sioux Trail Lanes.
After months of waiting on the property owners, the city of St. Peter was able to take matter into its own hands with cleanup efforts at the old KingPins site. Rehnelt Excavating charged about $48,000 for the work (the highest bid was over $200,000), while the city incurred an additional $20,000 in cost of its own labor for utility disconnects, parking lot removal and restoration of the area.
The property is still in the possession of Selders' company Eyebowl LLC,. However, records show property taxes are still outstanding from 2020 and 2021. Ultimately, if the property owner cannot pay taxes, the property would be left to the mortgage holders. The mortgage holders could eventually turn over the property to the city, potentially recouping their own costs through insurance.
If the city does end up in possession of the property, City Administrator Todd Prafke indicated staff’s preference would be to convert it into residential properties, as it is already surrounded by residences.