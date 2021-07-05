July 4th Saints marching band

The Saints Marching band marches down Washington Avenue in St. Peter during the Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade. It was a hot summer day in the community, featuring the parade, music, food trucks, activities in the park and, of course, fireworks. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th grand marshal

Grand Marshal Earl "Sonny" Meyer rolls through the St. Peter Fourth of July parade on horse and buggy. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th popcorn

Representatives of the Disabled American Veterans organization sells popcorn at the start of the St. Peter Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th color guard

The Fourth of July parade color guard marches down Washington Avenue in St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th lancers brass

Members of the brass section from the Mankato Lancers perform at the St. Peter Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th Miss Nicollet

Miss Nicollet Olivia Whitmore waves to the parade crowd. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th drumline

The Mankato Lancers drumline. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th drum major

The Mankato Lancers drum major salutes the parade crowd. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th Over-60

Members of the Minnesota Over-60 band bring the music to the masses. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th wheelie

A member of the Mankato T-Birds pops a wheelie for the parade crowd in St. Peter. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th riverblenders

Members of the Mankato Riverblenders sing their hearts out for the St. Peter parade crowd. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th stunt car

A member of the Mankato T-Birds driving on two wheels at the Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th Saints drumline

The Saints Marching band drumline performs at the St. Peter Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th Saints band

The trombone section of the Saints Marching Band marching during the St. Peter Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th knights of columbus

Representatives of the Knights of Columbus in the St. Peter Old Fashioned Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th lions club

The St. Peter Lions Club is represented at the Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com
July 4th Volunteer firefighters

Members of the Le Sueur volunteer fire department made their way to St. Peter for the Fourth of July parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th firetruck

A St. Peter Fire Department truck makes it way through the parade. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
July 4th drum group

(Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

