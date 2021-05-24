The 15-member Minnesota New Country School class of 2021 was the first to celebrate graduation in the area with a May 22 ceremony.
The school celebrated first with a vehicle parade through Henderson, where families and friends dressed up vehicles and the students, in their caps and gowns, waved to the community. That was followed up by the official ceremony, diplomas and all, under the pavilion at Bender Park.
Other graduation ceremonies in the area are coming soon.
Tri City United High School will host its 2021 graduation ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, May 28 at the TCU High School gym. Doors are open to the public, including non-ticket holders.
St. Peter High School will host its 2021 graduation ceremony 8 p.m. Friday, May 28 in the SPHS gym. Attendance is limited to just family members and friends of the Class of 2021. The ceremony will be livestreamed and a link will be shared when available.
Le Sueur-Henderson High School will host its 2021 graduation ceremony 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in the LS-H High School gym. At this time, tickets are limited to four per student, but that may be increase. There will be a YouTube and Facebook livestream of the event, and that video will also be shared after.
Cleveland Public School will host its 2021 graduation ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the Cleveland Public School gym. The ceremony, as of now, is open to the public. Face coverings are strongly recommended but not required. There will be a livestream of the event through YouTube.