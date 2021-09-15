For the second consecutive year, the city of St. Peter is aiming to raise the city tax levy without raising the tax rate.
The City Council Sept. 13 approved a preliminary budget and tax levy for 2022, with the levy at a 1.92% ($197,984) increase over the 2021 levy. Despite the levy increase, staff projects the tax rate will remain at 51.7, which means, if a property retains the same value in 2022 as 2021, its city property taxes would stay the same.
The preliminary levy has to be set by the city in September. It is finalized in December. The final levy can be lower, but not higher, than the preliminary.
The reason the levy could go up, but the tax rate still down in 2022, is because the city’s 2022 tax capacity is expected to increase at a higher rate than the levy. This means the tax dollars are further spread out, lessening the impact on property owners who aren’t seeing changes in valuation. The 2022 tax capacity is based on a proposed 5.9% increase in estimated market value.
According to city data, with the proposed 1.92% levy increase and unchanged tax rate, a $150,000 property in St. Peter with no change to property value would see approximately the same amount in city taxes for 2022 as in 2021. However, most properties will increase in value. A $150,000 property with the expected average 5.9% increase in property value, would see their city taxes go up by about $50.
A $250,000 commercial/industrial property in St. Peter, with a 5.9% increase in value in 2022, would see its city property taxes increase by about $152. A $1 million business with the same value increase could expect city taxes to go up by $610.
According to City Finance Director Sally Vogel, there is always some possibility for change between September and December, but the city doesn’t expect a significant drop in the projected 2021 levy before the end of the year.
City property taxes are one of three in St. Peter. Property owners also pay school district and county taxes; the preliminary levies for those bodies are also determined in September.
Budget details
The city’s expenditures are expected to increase by about $520,000 from 2021 to 2022. The budget typically increases from year to year, as personnel costs and other expenditures continue to rise.
The biggest budgeted increase for 2022 by the city is in the parks budget, which is expected ton increase by more than $384,000. That includes a $100,000 increase for park improvements, bringing that total to over $200,000 in 2022, per the parks master plan. The city is committing $65,500 to match a grant from the DNR for Minnesota Square Park improvements, and it is also increasing wages and benefits in the department.
Elsewhere, Public Works is expected to spend $60,000 more in 2022 than in 2021. Street maintenance is expected to add an additional $50,000 for accessibility improvements in town. Election costs will increase by over $15,000. And building maintenance costs will rise by about $27,000.
The council voted 6-0 in favor of the preliminary levy. A public hearing will be held and a final levy approved in December.