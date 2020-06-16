The St. Peter Outdoor Pool might open this summer, but don't expect it to be business as usual.
At the June 15 St. Peter City Council meeting, Recreation and Leisure Services Director Joey Schugel explained what a public pool opening during an ongoing pandemic might look like. It would come with significant capacity limits, limited concessions, social distancing and a reduction of programs. Still, though, it would provide its usual service as an outlet for individuals and families on smoldering summer days.
The council was mixed in its reaction to the possibility of opening at the work session June 15. It will need to decide one way or another at its June 22 regular meeting.
Schugel noted that the city has gotten recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health on how to open safely, without greatly increasing the spread of coronavirus, and he believes the city has the ability to make it happen. The Recreation and Leisure Services Department has concocted a set of rules to encourage distance between users and to discourage physical interaction.
"I think it’s a great option for the community in a summer when there is not a lot of options out there. It’s still bringing that much needed recreation and leisure time to the public," Schugel said. "I think families can make the decision; if they want to come out and use the pool, they will; if they don’t, they won’t, but at least they’ll have that option."
If approved at the June 22 meeting, the recreation team would look to quickly name an opening date. The opening would most likely need to wait until July.
The plan
The first and most significant rule change for 2020, if the pool were to open, would be a restricted capacity. The goal is to have around 33% of the regular capacity at the pool grounds, although the specific numbers are actually even lower than that.
The pool can be divided into two areas: the lap pool/diving area and the wading pool.
The wading pool, a good place for families with young children, normally has a capacity of 65 total individuals, but that includes the deck and waiting areas. Since the actual pool area would not normally fit 65 individuals, the Recreation and Leisure Services team worked backward, Schugel said, and came up with a 10-person limit. That could increase slightly, if family members are standing next to each other. There would be one lifeguard and one staff members screening at the gate and monitoring distancing.
The lap pool and diving area, meanwhile, has a normal capacity of 447 total individuals. The recreation team is recommending a maximum of 125 individuals for 2020. That includes a maximum of 30 on the pool deck with 6 feet social distancing, except for members of the same household. There would be six lifeguards, including one head guard, along with two staff members enforcing protocols on the deck.
"We’re going to work really hard to make sure guidelines are enforceable and make sure staff is comfortable in what it’s being asked to do," Schugel said. "We’re also going to rely on the community to help us on that. Some of the proposed restrictions are that kids 12 and under need to be with an adult. We’re going to ask adults to help with that, to police themselves, and keep the pool open for the community."
The new rules don't stop there.
Under the current proposal, reservations would be required. While limited swimming lessons would still be available, the usual adult programming would likely be axed.
Masks/face coverings would be recommended, but not required, on the pool deck. Concessions would be limited to pre-packaged items, such as ice cream bars and bags of chips. Locker rooms would have a capacity of 10 patrons for women and seven for men. All patrons would be screened for potential illness at the gate, and all patrons would be required to shower before entering the pool deck. Patrons would also be asked to come dressed in their swim suits and would not be allowed into locker rooms upon leaving (so bring a towel).
The pool also would not provide any deck chairs and it would not loan out life jackets, goggles or equipment of any kind. The landline phone would be for staff use only. There would be no floaties, no designated family swim. Basketball and Wibit inflatable pool items would not be in use this summer.
Hand sanitizing stations and social distance signage would encourage residents to take action in preventing the spread of germs. Staff would regularly disinfect, including a one-hour period, between open swim and swim lessons, used for disinfecting the facility top to bottom.
Why bother?
While there are many ways to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the easiest option for the city certainly would be to simply keep the pool closed. The facility generally operates at a small loss, anyway, and any potential liability for spreading the virus would be wiped out, if the pool remained closed.
But Schugel, his staff and at least some of the councilors agreed that it's an important enough community amenity to find a way to get open.
"Our pool is a huge part of what summer is in St. Peter," Schugel said. "It’s been around for a long time, and we want it to be around for a long time to come. We want people to have an enjoyable and affordable experience to keep cool during the hot summer days."
The cost of opening, Schugel said, wouldn't be much different to a normal summer.
"We’re kind of looking at it like a standard budgeting year for the pool," he said. "We know there would be a slight increase in expenses with some of the safety measures, but there will also be cost savings with not being open during June. The pool is not a moneymaker, so we operate at a loss. It’s about providing an opportunity for St. Peter residents."
Whether people might have to be turned away, due to the facility reaching its lowered capacity, Schugel said it was certainly possible, but he doesn't anticipate significant issues.
"So much depends on weather and things like that," he explained. "But I think when we looked at the capacity requirements, I think we looked at limits that are very manageable, but also would allow for the public to use the pool. I don’t see a lot of people turned away, and we’re going to work on educating the public on how things are different this summer."