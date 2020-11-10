For this year’s fall play, available to view via online streaming only, St. Peter High School’s theater department will present “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” by Joe Landry to the public at 7 p.m. Nov. 19-21. There will be a cost to purchase a ticket ($4.99 for individual stream; $9.99 for household stream) and view the fall play online.
Jennifer Maldonado and Robbie Deering are co-directors for the fall play, which includes a cast of 16 SPHS students, with each actor playing multiple roles. There are also five students serving on the crew. Taping for the show was completed at the end of last week, according to Deering. The video is currently being edited and will be ready to go for those three online performances.
The War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast is a show about the famous 1938 radio broadcast which caused mass panic when it was released. Despite being about an alien invasion, the production elements of the show and the authenticity of the actors led listeners to believe there was a cause for alarm.
“As we read the script, we see many similarities to the current climate of media coverage and how people react to the news,” Deering said. “The radio play style of the show, while being the original format of the production, also lent itself to theater safety during a pandemic. The actors and directors have been challenged in new ways, but we are all excited to share this historic and relevant piece of theater with our community.”
The following is the list of cast members: Madison Abels, Gavin Fuller, Sky Gassman, Ian Gerstbauer, Bryan Harroun, Lucas Hickey, Eleanor Kennedy, Eva Kracht, Adrik Rojas-Malledo, David Marlow, Autumn Pauly, Breeley Ruble, Hailey Schmidt, Rowan Snay, Madelyn Tollefson, Eleanor Winterfeldt.
Crew members include: Hannah Wohlers (stage manager), Wesley Toupence (sound), Colton Abels (sound), Jack Leonard and Haydon Grams.