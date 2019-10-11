The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for a construction project in 2022 that includes approximately a half-mile of Hwy. 169 from Broadway Avenue to Union Street.
The public is invited to attend an open house on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S Fifth St.
Attendees will be able to review and provide input on design concepts at the open house. MnDOT staff will be available to explain the different concepts as well as answer questions. Those unable to attend can access project information and contacts for providing feedback on the project website: mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy169stpeterbroadway-union.
Community input, along with continued conversations with St. Peter city staff and City Council, will be taken into consideration as MnDOT arrives at a final design layout.
Hwy. 169 from Broadway Avenue to Union Street is deteriorating more quickly than the subsequent sections of 169. In addition, the area could be reconfigured to better accommodate traffic flow and provide safer highway access. Once MnDOT selects and finalizes a design layout, specifics of the pavement fix and other roadway improvements will be shared.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.