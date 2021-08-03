Tuesday night a parade of sirens and flashing lights moved throughout the city of St. Peter, but not for an emergency. Members of the St. Peter police department, St. Peter fire department and other first responders traveled to a series of block parties in a number of different neighborhoods across the city for a Night to Unite, an event that allows for members of the community to see the various equipment and vehicles used by first responders up close and personal.
St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow said, "Night to Unite is about expanding the connection we have with the community." As kids explored the insides of police cruisers, firetrucks and ambulances, community adults used the opportunity to gather and to connect with one another.
Ashley Weeres, a St. Peter resident, said, "An event like this is nice because it allows us to get to know our neighbors and the people in our city better."
The parade of vehicles made a total of ten stops throughout town with gatherings happening through the evening.
Jodi Helder, event organizer for the Willow Court Cul-de-sac group was happy to have the event back this year after having had to cancel last summer due to Covid-19.
"This is something we have done for at least four years and has just been a great opportunity for us all to get together." she said.
Police officer Jon Hughes spent much of the evening handing out badge stickers and showing interested children the inner workings of his police cruiser while several EMT's and firefighters showcased their cache of advanced equipment.
At one site, Grochow found himself wrapped up in a competitive game of Lawn Jenga against a pair of residents.
"It's a great experience for the kids in these neighborhoods to see us and have a better understanding of us and our equipment." said Grochow. "This night gives them an opportunity to hear the sounds and play with the lights on our vehicles in a fun and friendly environment."