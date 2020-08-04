The 2020 general election is coming, and while the presidential race will be at the top of the ballot, there are a few local races to be considered, too.
Dozens of mayoral, council and school district offices across Nicollet County and nearby Le Sueur County are up for election this year and interested parties have until Aug. 11 to file as a candidate. The city of St. Peter conducts most of its local elections on non-presidential election years, so there are no races in 2020, although residents will have county races to vote on.
The filing period for county races, meanwhile, was from May 19 to June 2, so candidates on the ballot are already locked in for those contests.
Here is a summary of the seats in the area up for election this year.
Nicollet County
There are three commissioner seats up for election in Nicollet County in 2020. The incumbents in all three seats are running to retain their spots.
In District 1, Marie Dranttel, of St. Peter, is running unopposed to retain her seat. In District 3, Denny Kemp, of North Mankato, is also running unopposed to retain his seat. And in District 5, incumbent John Luepke, of Courtland, is up against Bruce Beatty, of rural New Ulm.
There are also three Soil and Water District supervisor seats up for election in 2020. Timothy Braun, Bruce Hulke and Donald Hermanson are each running unopposed for those seats.
Le Sueur County
There are two commissioner seats up for election in Le Sueur County in 2020. The incumbents in both are running unopposed.
In District 1, David Gliszinski, of New Prague, is running to keep his seat. And in District 3, John King, of Le Sueur, is running to keep his seat.
There are also three Soil and Water District supervisor seats up for election in 2020. Glendon Braun, Cletus Gregor and Jim Struck are each running unopposed for those seats.
Nicollet
The mayor and two council member at-large seats are up for election in Nicollet in 2020, but as of Aug. 4, there were no candidates filed to run. Fred Froelich is the mayor of Nicollet. Mary Wels and Matt Anthony are the councilors with expiring terms.
Courtland
The mayor and two council member at-large seats are up for election in Courtland in 2020, but as of Aug. 4, there were no candidates filed to run. The current mayor of Courtland is Al Poehler.
Lafayette
The mayor and two council member at-large seats are up for election in Lafayette in 2020. As of Aug. 4, Sandra Peterson had filed for the mayoral position. Current Mayor Tom Sandberg had not yet filed. Tom Polich, an incumbent councilor, was the only person filed for a council seat.
Kasota
The city of Kasota has two council seats open as well as a special election. Incumbent Roger Renhelt has filed to run for re-election, while Betty Ingalls has filed to run for the mayoral seat currently held by Bridget Klein, who has not yet filed.
Cleveland
Cleveland has two City Council positions up for election, belonging to Fred Danner and Glenn Beer. As of Aug. 3, no candidates had filed to run for those seats.
The mayoral seat belonging to Don McCabe is up for election as well. McCabe had not yet filed, but said he intends to run again.
“I want to keep involved in the town and keep Cleveland growing,” said McCabe. “I’m just trying to do my part to help the city out.”
Three seats on the Cleveland School Board will be open for election this year, including Jenny Hokanson’s, Chris Baker’s and Scott Miller’s. Miller said he will be running for re-election, but Baker will step down at the end of his term. As of Aug, 3, just one person, Michael Omtvedt, had filed for a position on the board.
Le Sueur
The city of Le Sueur has three seats up for election this year on its council, belonging to councilors John Favolise, Mark Huntington and Scott Schlueter. As of Aug. 3, only Schlueter had filed to run. Schlueter was appointed to the council on Jan. 27 to fill out the rest of former Councilor Benjamin Rohloff’s term after the former official was vacated.
The mayoral seat, currently belonging to Mayor Gregory Hagg, is also up for election. As of Aug. 3, no candidates have filed for the position. Hagg could not be reached for comment.
The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board also has three seats up for election, belonging to Erina Prom, Brian Kane and Kelsey Schwartz, but no candidates have filed to run. Board directors Erina Prom and Brian Kane have both announced that they will not seek re-election to the board. Prom is instead running as the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota House Seat 20A in the state Legislature.
Le Center
In the city of Le Center, incumbent candidates Christian Harmeyer and Collin Scott are up for election and both councilors have filed to run.
Mayor Josh Frederickson has not yet filed, but plans to run for what he said may be his final term as mayor. If re-elected, the term would end Frederickson’s 14 years in local government and 10 years as mayor. The mayor said that he was running because he wanted to oversee city projects, including the recent street project as they continue.
“I think we’ve made some great headway and progress in financial stability over the last 10 years, and I just want to see that continue down that path,” said Frederickson.
In addition to the City Council, Tri-City United School District has three seats open for election, but as of Aug. 3 no candidates had filed.
Henderson
In the city of Henderson, located in Sibley County, Mayor Paul Menne has filed to retain his seats; there was no opposition filed as of Aug. 4.
There are also two council member at-large seats open in the city; no one had filed for those as of Aug. 4.