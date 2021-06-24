The Waseca-Le Sueur Library System and St. Peter Library are celebrating “Tails and Tales” in this year’s animal-themed summer. With students out of school, local libraries are ensuring kids still have opportunities to learn over a variety of online and in-person events.
Library doors are open after being closed last summer and are taking advantage of the space. On June 7 and June 22, the Le Sueur and Le Center libraries took kids on a storybook journey through a bike obstacle course. Atop their bicycles, children weaved between foam pillars and under colorful arches, pedaled over small ramps and tossed golden balls into baskets on their journey through.
The adventures continue with storywalks in June and July. On June 26, kids can enjoy walking on an activity-filled trail in Lake Washington Park based on the picture book Ribbit. Then on July 9, kid can explore the world of David LaRochelle’s “It’s a Tiger” in American Legion Park. Children will even have a chance to see LaRochelle online for an interactive storytime on July 15.
Many more events will take place virtually. Through the month of June, the Waseca-Le Sueur Library System hosted an online Tai Chi course and held science lessons from funny educator Professor Norm.
“In normal summers, so non-COVID summers, the majority of what we do is all in-person,” said Librarian Jessi Zimmerman. “In a normal summer all of the Zoom events we have this summer would happen in-person. The make and take kits would also likely happen in person. We have our fingers crossed we can be back to all in-person programs next summer.”
The summer’s animal theme really kicks off in the last week of June. On June 29, kids ages 10-12 can learn to make pet portraits from Jennifer Mercede online, and on June 30, ages 9 and up can learn about the history of the bison from Minneopa Area naturalist Scott Kudelka.
Then on July 2, kids ages 5 and up can share stories about their pets virtually in “Your Tails about Tales.” Teens and adults can play with watercolor techniques in a three week virtual class starting July 6. Teens between the ages of 13-18 can also learn how to be smoothie chefs with grab and go supplies on July 8. Adults will have the opportunity to craft in an online felt flower workshop on July 13 and teens can make custom coffee mugs with grab and go supplies on July 15.
The Traveling Lantern Theater Group is preparing an online show “Tale of the Rainbow Lizard” on July 21. The production stars Pablo del Peacock, who attempts to paint a picture of the beautiful Monique Gecko who shows up each morning with her skin a different color. There’s more fun for ages 7-12 on July 23 with the CSI: Goldilocks Kit. With supplies provided by the library, kids must help P.I. Gran Wolfe discover who broke into the three bears house.
The Waseca-Le Sueur Library System is also running kid and teen programs throughout the summer. The Lego Club meets every Tuesday from June 6 through July 27. The teen book club will discuss “An Ember in the Ashes'' by Sabaa Tahir on July 20 and teens can also attempt to solve a mystery with the Deadbolt Mystery Society on June 9, July 7 and Aug. 4.
But, of course, it wouldn’t be summer without the Summer Reading Program. More than 170 kids and teens have signed up, but the Le Sueur Library wants to reach their goal of 200 kids. At the end of the summer, kids will receive a free book donated by sponsors and teens will be entered into the library’s teen raffle.
St. Peter
At the St. Peter Llibrary, librarian Brenda McHugh is hosting a storytime every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Families can either attend in-person or watch videos posted on the St. Peter Library’s Facebook page each week. Multilingual and non-English speaking families should be on the lookout for the upcoming outdoor bilingual storytimes. On June 30, the St. Peter Library will host a bilingual Spanish storytime and will feature a bilingual Somali storytime on July 14.
For this year’s “Tails and Tales” summer, the St. Peter Library is demonstrating how animals can even help us read. Kids who need some encouragement to read can register every Wednesday between June 2 and Aug. 4 for a storytime session with Coco the therapy dog.
St. Peter has other summer-long events, including the Book Bunch Book Club every Monday between June 6-Aug. 9 and the Bookmobile at Gault Park every Tuesday June 1-Aug. 17 and at Ramsey Park every Thursday June 3-Aug. 19. The library also offers take and make activities every Monday.
On top of weekly activities, St. Peter library is offering a number of education events throughout the summer. On June 29, kids can learn to use model magic clay to make botanical prints. The library will have not one, but two storywalks in July — a “Ten Pigs” storywalk on July 7 and a “Punk Skunks” storywalk on July 21. Also on July 7, magician and puppeteer Toby Kidd will bring lead kids through a slapstick storytime “Tales Away to Color Your World.” Creative teens will also be able to learn from young adult author Kirsten Cronn-Mills in a writing workshop at the Gorman Park Pavillion.
The St. Peter Library finishes off the summer in the first week of August with performances by the Jolly Pops and the Sampson Brothers. On Aug. 3, the Happy Dads of the Jolly Pops and their puppet friends will sing fun songs in an outdoor concert at Gorman Park. Then on Aug. 6, brothers Lumhe and Samsoche Sampson will enlighten one’s mind with an indigenous hoop dance, also at Gorman Park.
Those who can’t make it to the St. Peter Library’s special events in-person will still have the opportunity to follow along. The library will regularly stream most of its events over Facebook Live so anyone can participate.
“It feels great to see people again and have them come out and pick up books at the library and participate in these programs again,” said Librarian Brenda McHugh. “It’s feeling like it was before, which is a really great feeling. We’re as busy as we ever were.”