St. Peter Public Schools’ finalized 2022 tax levy bears little resemblance to the preliminary levy approved by the district this fall. Starting from a proposed 5.95% levy decrease (about $400,000) in the preliminary total, the district levy swung to a 4.6% levy increase (about $300,000) in the final amount.
The large change was the result of St. Peter voters supporting the Nov. 2 referendum to finance an operating levy increase. The referendum’s passage allowed the district to generate an additional $774,000 in tax revenue to support school programming.
The increased operating levy was passed as the previous voter-approved operating levy was set to expire. The district asked voters to approve a local funding increase from the current $182.10 per pupil to $410 per pupil, which is closer to the state average and in line with several local districts.
If the operating levy was allowed to expire, the revenue generated would have dropped to $0, requiring the district to make cuts to programming and/or staff.
For a property valued at $150,000 in 2021 with no change to that value in 2022, the levy uptick is estimated to increase school district property taxes by about $60 annually. For a $200,000 property, the increase is about $70 annually.
In total, this year’s full tax levy for 2022 amounts to $7.1 million. The 2021 tax levy stood at around $6.8 million.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, the 2022 tax levy for Nicollet County is unchanged from fall preliminary numbers. The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners approved a final levy of $24.26 million, a 2% increase ($475,000) over 2021.
Despite the increase, the county projects that many residential properties could see a drop in their tax bill, as the tax rate for the county is expected to drop from 58.47 to 55.54. The rate is what determines the actual amounts individual property owners pay, and it is impacted by not just the levy, but also the overall tax capacity and taxable market value of the county.
For a $200,000 property that saw no change in value between 2021 and 2022, county estimates predict a $57 dollar cut to their taxes. Assuming a 5% increase in value for a $200,000 home, property taxes would decline by $1.
County Administrator Mandy Landkamer told the commissioners that Nicollet County’s levy was the lowest in the region. Projects delayed from last year due to concerns over pandemic funding kept the levy low alongside additional federal dollars from stimulus spending. Health and Human Services also generated more revenue and health insurance rates were largely flat.
The main driver of the $475,000 levy increase is in administrative services, going up about $741,000 (20%) in 2022, while the criminal justice services budget is up about $395,000 (5.6%). The road and bridge fund is up by about $110,000 (6%), while the Health and Human Services fund is down by around $686,000 (-13.2%) and debts from bonds are down about $106,000 (-5%).