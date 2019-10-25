When North Elementary students returned to their homes Friday afternoon, they may have had a word or two with their families about how to properly recycle.
Students at the second through fourth grade elementary school in St. Peter were given lessons on how to properly recycle — and what not to recycle — from Dem-Con Waste and Recycling Management representative Jenny Potter and Tri-County Solid Waste Director Al Christensen. The kids were taught using a mobile trailer with video screens inside, plus a hand-on activity involving recycling outside.
"We get our community by making these kids the experts and for them to go home and educate their siblings and parents," Christensen said. "That's what we want is for them to go home and know how to recycle the right way."
The kids indeed came away with a lot of new information, and they seemed excited to share it. Bridget Mathiowetz fourth grade class stopped by the trailer around the middle of the day. They appeared engaged and interested during the activities.
"I learned that cardboard is the best recycling stuff and it's made out of plants," fourth grader Devlin Kinney "I also learned that a lot of people put diapers in there."
"I learned that a lot of stuff can't be recycled," classmate Josie Scrabeck added. "And that batteries can cause fires in the places where they recycle stuff."
Both said they had some new information to share with their parents at home.
Dem-Con's Potter took the kids through a sorting activity outside, letting them know what items are recyclable and which ones cause problems for haulers and recycling plants. The kids (and adults) were surprised to hear some of the items people try to recycle, like diapers and pet waste.
"Eww," the crowd said. "I agree," responded Potter.
They also learned that rechargable batteries can be dangerous for haulers and recycling centers, causing fires. Meanwhile, "tanglers," like string lights and hoses can damage equipment at the plant.
One of the kids asked whether paper towels can be recycled if they're dry, and Potter said it's best to always throw them in the garbage or compost. Class teacher Mathiowetz wanted to know if recyclable materials could be left in plastic bags, and Potter said they should not be, noting it's OK to keep them in paper bags.
Potter also talked about glass, stating a general rule.
"If I go to the store and buy a jar or a bottle with food or drink in it, it’s recyclable," she said. "So if I buy a spaghetti jar or a pop bottle, that’s recyclable. If I buy a mug that’s ceramic or dishware or glasses that I use every day, that’s not recyclable."
The kids were asked to take a number of items and place them correctly in different bins, and for the most part, they got it right. They even correctly put shredded paper in the garbage, as that is a no-no for recycling plants, being difficult to sort in the machines.
Inside the trailer, Christensen had the kids watch a few videos produced by Dem-Con, which detailed what happens with materials that are recycled, further emphasizing the importance of getting the right items in the right bins. When Christensen asked who recycles at home, all the kids' proudly shot up a hand.
At the end of it all, Mathiowetz felt good that her students had a little more info they could share at home.
"I just think it’s an important life skill to learn, and even as adults, we might not know what should go in our recycling bin, so to get kids involved and get them to know and maybe even teach their parents, is great," she said.
And that's the point, Potter noted — to get youth recycling right and sharing that knowledge as they get older.
"We feel that if we’re teaching kids, they’re great sponges and they learn and they go on to teach other people," Potter said.