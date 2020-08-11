During the week of Aug. 10, the city of St. Peter's seal coat contractor, Pearson Brothers of Hanover is completing the annual seal coating project. The city has worked with this contractor for a number of years and as the contractor works together with city staff, seal coating happens quickly before the crews move on to the next area.
“No parking” signs are put up along the work route and during this time residents are asked to park their vehicles elsewhere. The road is completely closed while the materials are being placed but as soon as the rock is in place vehicles and traffic are once again allowed on the route.
Seal coating is a process where a tacky oil is placed across the entire width of street and then small rocks are placed on top of the oil. That material is allowed to settle for a few days before crews return and sweep up the excess rock.
Seal coating is done on each street in approximately five-year rotations to help eliminate penetration of water under the street surface. This significantly extends the life of the road surface and in the long run, saves every tax payer money. The streets being sealed this year are listed below:
- South Third Street – South Washington to
- Mulberry
- Martin Street
- South Fourth Street – Broadway to South Third
- Street
- Stones Way
- South Fifth Street – Broadway to Wabasha
- Street
- South Seventh Street – South Elementary to
- Broadway
- Park Row – South Third Street to Dead End
- Nassau Street – South Third Street to High
- School Parking Lot
- Grace Street – South Third Street to Gustavus
- Entrance
- Sunrise Drive – Grace Street to Broadway
- Mulberry Street – South Third Street to South
- Fifth Street
- Myrtle Street
- Walnut Street – Minnesota Avenue to South
- Washington Avenue
- Locust Street – Minnesota Avenue to South
- Washington Avenue
- Locust Street – Cul-de-sac
- College Avenue – Minnesota Avenue to South
- Fourth Street
- College Avenue – South Fourth Street to South
- Seventh Street
- St. Paul Street – South Fourth Street to South
- Seventh Street
- Elm Street – Minnesota Avenue to South
- Seventh Street
- Pine Street – Minnesota Avenue to South
- Seventh Street
- Jefferson Avenue – Minnesota Avenue to South
- Seventh Street
- Wabasha Street
- Jackson Street
Use caution on these streets and watch for workers. The parking on these streets will be limited for this process. None of the streets will be closed, but will have sealant and pea rock on them. City crews will be coming through with the street sweeper and picking up after the street has been sealed. If you have any further questions, contact Public Works at 507-934-0670.
Information from the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.