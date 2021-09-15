The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team was able to push past the Tri-City United Titans in a meet Sept. 14, but TCU managed to keep the score reasonable at 5-2. The Giants took three out of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches in their victory.
At No. 1 singles Chloe Brandt continued a strong run of form in conference play, beating out TCU's Sami Tiede 6-3, 6-0. Monserrat Ruiz was able to secure a win for the Titans at No. 2 singles, though, as she beat out Morgan Jones 6-1, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Darbi Dunning was close to perfect, as she defeated Morgan Mueller, of TCU, 6-0, 6-1. And the Giants' No. 4 Grace Buesgens beat Savannah Squires 6-3, 6-2.
On the doubles courts, LS-H continued its strong play that's helped them win meets throughout the season. The No. 1 pairing of Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo defeated TCU's Emma Treanor and Mackenzie Holmbo 6-4, 6-4. And the No. 2 LS-H pairing of Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway beat out Cynthing Balcazar and Molly Closser 6-1, 6-0.
The Titans picked up their other win of the meet in the No. 3 doubles contest, as Kacie Traxler and Alexis Hoefs took down Lauren Krause and Grace Hardel, of LS-H, 6-4, 6-4.