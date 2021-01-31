Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 29
We’ve welcomed back hunters 16 times before,
I can’t wait to see what year 17 has in store.
We know the medallion is somewhere on public ground,
But which park will hold the treasure this time around?
----
Clue No. 2 – Saturday, Jan. 30
Day after day and year after year,
The clues keep building until you are near.
Reading between the lines is one way to proceed,
Follow last year’s clues and you might just succeed.
----
Clue No. 3 – Sunday, Jan. 31
It feels like we’ve been by here at least once before,
Or is it my imagination, I just can’t tell anymore.
If you avoid the red herrings meant to lead you astray,
You will find the medallion is just a stone’s throw away.