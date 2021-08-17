A Kasota woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to escape time in the Nicollet County Jail.
Christina Mary Lynaugh, 39, of Kasota, was charged with seven counts, including felony escape from custody, two counts of felony fifth degree possession, misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Lynaugh made her alleged escape after law enforcement reported that Lynaugh violated the conditions of her pre-trial parole. The suspect reportedly tested positive for a controlled substance and was ordered to be taken into custody.
A county jail staff member was to escort Lynaugh into custody, but first walked with her to her vehicle to pick up her prescription medication. As they returned to the jail, Lynaugh allegedly fled ran into a nearby wooded area.
Law enforcement began to search the woods and one officer observed Lynaugh coming out of the woods near his squad car. But when he exited the car, she allegedly ran back into the wooded area.
According to the criminal complaint, Lynaugh was later located near a business in St. Peter. An investigator in an unmarked vehicle approached, but Lynaugh allegedly made a run for it. The officer exited the car and identified himself, but Lynaugh continued to run undeterred, leading the investigator to chase her on foot.
The officer caught up to Lynaugh during the chase and took her to the ground because she allegedly would not stop her escape. Lynaugh dropped the items she was carrying and, according to the criminal complaint, attempted to grind a white powder into the dirt with her left hand. Law enforcement found pills on her person they identified as Carisoprodol, a Schedule IV drug and muscle relaxant.
Shortly after the alleged escape, law enforcement had approached Lynaugh’s vehicle and saw four dogs locked inside during the 90 degree heat. Police said they moved the dogs out of the car out of concern for their well being and smelled marijauna inside the car. They also reportedly saw a purse on the front seat containing pipe with a leafy green substance.
A search of the vehicle produced three additional purses allegedly containing a glass pipe with residue, a plastic bag with plant-like material, two grinders, a white container with a leafy green substance tested positive for THC, a marijuana shake in a container, a green pill bottle carrying Lynaugh’s name and a green substance tested positive for THC. They also allegedly found a silver container with 0.15 grams of wax that tested positive for THC.