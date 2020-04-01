<&firstgraph>Pell and Theresa Johnson’s marriage is going downhill. But they’re OK with that, because that’s where it started — at Afton Alps in Hastings more than 50 years ago.
<&firstgraph>Pell, 88, and Theresa, 86, recounted their outdoorsy love story on a recent outing at Mount Kato Ski Area, where they can be found most winter mornings. Pell vividly recalls that day in early 1969 when he spotted a woman in powder blue stretch pants and resolved to meet her.
<&firstgraph>“All of a sudden we were on the ski lift,” Theresa said.
<&firstgraph>They eloped in Vail, Colo., that December and haven’t stopped schussing since. In addition to the United States, they’ve skied at numerous locations in New Zealand, Canada, Italy, France and Austria. Their favorite spot might be Zermatt, Switzerland, where a 12-mile long trail lies along the base of the iconic Matterhorn.
<&firstgraph>While it seems remarkable that the octogenarians downhill ski, staff at Mount Kato are accustomed to seeing seniors on the slopes.
<&firstgraph>“The industry is addressing that market,” said John Romberg, Director of Skiing for Mount Kato, by teaching seniors how to ski more efficiently and effectively.
<&firstgraph>To staff member Kim Maiers, what stands out is the nature of their relationship. Pell drops off Theresa then parks the car. He calls her his darling, she said. “They’re a very loving couple.”
<&firstgraph>The Johnsons have stood out for their active lives for decades. A resident of Lake Jefferson, St. Peter podiatrist Schelli McCabe recalled that some 20 years ago she started seeing something unusual on the water.
<&firstgraph>“There was this lady who swam across the lake no matter how cold it [was],” she said. It was Theresa on her daily swim.
<&firstgraph>As a doctor, McCabe sees many senior citizens in her practice.
<&firstgraph>“There are some very young, very active people in their 70s and 80s — but it is more the exception,” she said. “I’d love to be as active as they are at their age. Being active definitely makes age just a number. If you stay active, it’s a good way to stay young.”
<&firstgraph>Theresa seems to agree.
<&firstgraph>“I feel better during ski season than any other time of the year,” Theresa said.
<&firstgraph>“It’s fun to be there. You look forward to it. You count the days,” Pell said.
<&firstgraph>Theresa was definitely counting the days a few years ago when a child ran into her on the ski slope. A concussion and two broken thumbs ended the season for her. But the accident — the only one in their skiing history — didn’t discourage her from skiing the next winter.
<&firstgraph>“No, I could hardly wait,” Theresa said.
<&firstgraph>Do their peers encourage them to give up their seemingly risky pastime?
<&firstgraph>“Not at all. They’re jealous,” Theresa said. Her advice for being a healthy senior is “If you’ve been doing it, keep doing it. Don’t quit.”
Keeping going
<&firstgraph>Indeed, exercise is a major part of their lives. Theresa swims five times a week. Pell lifts weights, bikes and rows, among other things. They both cross country ski. The pair enjoys other outdoor activities, including fishing and hunting.
<&firstgraph>In fact, you might say that Pell’s first love was Swan Lake, a 10,000-acre lake in Nicollet County, where his stepfather taught him to hunt in the early 1940s. Pell’s ardor for the lake inspired him to lead conservation efforts there. In 2008, he published “Fowl Stories — The Adventures of Waterfowlers on Swan Lake, a Prairie Jewel,” the first in a series of books recounting his decades and other hunters’ adventures on the lake.
<&firstgraph>For his efforts, the Nicollet County Conservation Club named him their 1999 Conservationist of the Year. He joined the Minnesota Waterfowl Hall of Fame in 2014.
<&firstgraph>No doubt Theresa deserves to share the spotlight, since she has been his hunting partner for decades.
<&firstgraph>“When we were courting I taught her how to hunt,” Pell said, calling her an excellent shot.
<&firstgraph>Pell is now working on his fifth book in the series, with Theresa serving as his editor and proofreader. Theresa has also had her own pursuits. For instance, after retiring at age 63, she decided to follow a dream.
<&firstgraph>“As a little girl I’d look up in the sky and say, ‘I’d like to do that,” she said.
<&firstgraph>A local pilot, who was her son’s childhood friend, was offering plane rides for $25. One flight and that was it — she decided to get her license.
<&firstgraph>“This little boy became my first instructor,” she said. After a year she earned her license. In time she became instrument-rated. She flew for 10 years, taking trips to places like Grand Marais and Sioux Falls, before deciding to give up her wings.
<&firstgraph>In addition, Theresa is an accomplished musician, playing such instruments as the guitar, piano, organ and flute, and she once shared her accordion talents on KRBI radio. She’s joined her alto voice with others in the St. Peter Choral Society for 40 years and the Minnesota Valley Chorale for the last eight.
<&firstgraph>The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary last December.
<&firstgraph>“We’ve never had a fight,” Theresa says, casting a warm glance Pell’s way. “I attribute it to love.”
<&firstgraph>“We believe in each other,” Pell added.
<&firstgraph>“The secret to marriage is … keep the romance going,” she said. Pell buys — and arranges in the Japanese tradition of ikebana — flowers for her regularly. (Their slight disagreement as to whether it was weekly or near weekly hardly qualified as a fight.)
<&firstgraph>After serving in the Army, Pell earned a degree in civil engineering and went to work at Bolton & Menk, where he designed infrastructure such as roads, sewage systems, subdivisions and parks. Theresa earned a degree in medical technology and worked as a lab tech for many years. They have two children, Dan, who is a professor in Wisconsin, and Emily, who teaches piano in Duluth; and two grandsons, ages 7 and 10.
“Use it or lose it” is a phrase that comes up in discussions of aging. If it’s true, then Pell and Theresa Johnson are not likely to “lose it” any time soon.