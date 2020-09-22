Driven primarily by salaries and insurance costs, Nicollet County is proposing a 2.99% increase to the countywide tax levy for 2021, equal to about $690,000 spread across the tax base.
“As a county government, we are heavy in human capital because of all the services we provide,” County Administrator Ryan Krosch said, explaining why wages, employee insurance plans and other personnel items impact the budget so heavily.
Most Nicollet County residents aren’t likely to be cushioned by the county’s overall tax market either. Staff projects that overall taxable market value in the county will decrease in 2021, driven mainly by a 17% drop in the value of agricultural land.
“That’s the largest drop I’ve seen here,” Krosch said. “That causes a significant increase in our tax rate.”
The tax rate is projected to move from 55.63 in 2020 to 58.62 in 2021. And the share of county taxes that residential property owners will be responsible for in 2020 is expected to increase from 51% to 55%.
A residential property that is valued at $150,000 in 2020, and has no change in value in 2021, would see an approximate $38 increase to county taxes, according to projections. That same property, with a 5% rise in value in 2021, would see an $86 increase to county taxes.
The county will determine its final 2021 levy in December. The number can go up but not down from the preliminary.
Budget changes
Beyond the wage and insurance cost increases, the county is allocating additional dollars in 2021 in a few areas. Throughout all the departments, the county is hiring three new employees for 2021, which staff expressed to be absolute needs.
The commissioners were comfortable with those additions, feeling they were necessary.
“It seemed like the staff additions were minimal and necessary,” Commissioner Terry Morrow said. “The great bulk in this budget is for people. As we look at the great need for public services right now — safety, health, public works — I came away thinking everyone was conservative in their requests. They recognized that, not only does the county have expenses, but the folks in Nicollet County have challenges right now.”
“I think what we added made sense,” Commission John Luepke agreed.
Along with the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments need to be wary of the long-term impacts. With a new statewide deficit caused by the pandemic and related shutdowns, the Minnesota Legislature might be taking away from local government aid, or at least not increasing it, next spring, meaning counties, cities and school districts might be working from behind. There are also less people driving currently, meaning less funds from the gas tax.
To keep expenses in check, the county chose to eliminate all seal coating projects from the Public Works Department in 2021. Although it might put street maintenance behind, Krosch and Public Works Director Seth Greenwood felt the county is far enough ahead to go without for a year.
“We’re anticipating a reduction in funds from gas taxes, so we eliminated the expenses from seal coating for one year.” Krosch said. “We’ve kept up with seal coating and have converted a lot of roads to concrete over the years, so we’re comfortable with that.”
The commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of the preliminary 2021 budget and tax levy. Commissioner Jack Kolars noted that everyone should be ready for challenges ahead.
“I am in favor of this (preliminary levy), even though we might be in worse economic shape than in 2009 after all this finishes,” he said.