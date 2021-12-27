A final budget and levy total for the 2021-2023 school year approved by the Cleveland Public School Board will cut down school property taxes but reduce the general fund balance.
On Dec. 20, the board voted for a 3.2% decrease in the school levy, a total reduction of $85,579. The tax decrease is linked to a property tax levy that the district allowed to expire in April.
The decrease from the lapsing property tax alone was estimated to shave $26 off the tax bill of an owner of a $200,000 property. But dropping the levy also dug into school revenues. The tax raised $68.65 per student, and without it, the district anticipates an annual $40,000 reduction in revenues.
The decision to drop the levy came as the property tax was up for renewal in a referendum. Renewing the levy would not have raised taxes,(just keep them the same) but board members feared the community would reject the renewal after a 2020 referendum to raise the levy was opposed by 62% of voters.
Superintendent Brian Philips determined that the district could weather the loss in funding, thanks to a hardy fund balance that was built up to support the new building and a flush of federal assistance to cover COVID-19 related expenses.
Cleveland’s end of the year general fund balance stands at around $1.9 million. But the district projects that the balance will shrink to $1.5 million as a result of declining revenues. The budget was also strained by a $40,000 drop in long-term facility maintenance revenues from the state.
LTFM dollars are allocated to deferred maintenance projects. Superintendent Philips was uncertain as to why the state dollars were declining. Declining student enrollment is often behind falling state dollars, but Cleveland’s class sizes are stable.
Phillips added that the formula for state aid, which is responsible for the majority of district funding, has not kept pace with inflation. To keep state aid consistent with the level it was at in 2003, Minnesota would need to distribute an additional $598 per pupil, said Philips.
“The reliance on operating referendums has become a very common thing,” said Philips. “As the state and federal government reduce their revenues, districts have to go back to their communities for more and more funding.”
In response to declining revenues, the general fund budget was cut by 13% ($158,000). The budget for community education increased by 13% ($1,248).