With just a little less than two years of service to St. Peter and the surrounding southern Minnesota area, the Frey Salon has now made a new addition to their full service salon, skin studio, and nail spa, and is now — officially — Frey Salon and Spa.
The Frey Spa, although an addition to the salon, is considered its own entity, according to salon owners Emily Schoper and Ashley McGowan, with new added services, but also its own private entrance, as well as access from the salon.
“We are very pleased to introduce the community and all of our clients to the new Frey Spa and are excited to introduce our new services,” said Schoper.
Clients visiting the spa are guaranteed a pleasant respite from the normal hustle and bustle of the main street commotion and busy Hwy. 169 traffic. Soothing music, aromatherapy and a welcoming atmosphere await customers within. The spa offers a full line of the signature Davines hair products and Comfort Zone skin care products, and clients do not have to visit the salon upstairs to purchase these products. The spa carries the full line and is staffed with its own full-time staff and professionals, available to offer suggestions or fulfill any spa related needs for any client.
The spa takes small town St. Peter to a new level of eloquence, with its upscale decor and urban-esque aesthetic, something the community and returning clients have enjoyed at the Frey Salon. While the salon has offered massage services in the past, the spa now has four treatment rooms, including a unique couples/dual massage room, and will offer 90-minute sessions, a new addition to the one-hour sessions already available to clients.
Launa Helder, Frey’s newest massage therapist, joins the Frey team with 17 years of spa and chiropractic experience, including certifications in Swedish/deep tissue massage therapy.
“I use my experience and knowledge of various forms of massage therapy, and modify them to my clients and their individual needs. Having a broad range of knowledge within my profession allows me to adjust to meet my needs as a therapist, and the needs of my clients, for a fulfilling, and enjoyable spa experience,” said Helder.
The spa will offer dual/couple massage services in January, with the addition of another massage therapist.
The spa also offers a wide variety of facial services provided by experienced aestheticians, including derma cleaning, dermaplaning, chemical peels, plus Borboleta Beauty eyelash extensions.
McGowan said she is excited to grow the business and showcase their skin products and new services, as well as share the beauty of the new space with the community.
“Our spa was designed to offer more than your normal ‘fluff and buff’ that many small town salon/spas claim to offer their clients,” McGowan said. “We have women with exceptional experience coming to work for us, and we won’t offer anything less than the very best products and services that a full service salon and spa has to offer.”
With the addition of the full service spa to the Frey family, both Schoper and McGowan are confident that the new services will enhance the already successful salon they introduced to the community just two years ago.
The Frey Spa offers nothing less than the best, according to Schoper.
“People come from all over to visit our salon,” she said. “We introduced high end products to St. Peter and the surrounding community, and our feedback has been outstanding. The Frey Spa is an extension of (our) vision, creating a concept beyond the small town norm.”