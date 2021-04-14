Two people are facing charges in Nicollet County District Court after an alleged burglary of a St. Peter business in December.
Roger Bruce Bugh, 52, of St. Paul, was charged with two felonies — second-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools — and one gross misdemeanor for theft. Those charges were filed in January.
Months later, in April, Emily Ann Forney, 37, of St. Paul, was charged for the same alleged burglary. Forney was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting burglary, one felony and one gross misdemeanor.
According to the complaints, on Dec. 16, the St. Peter Police Department took a report from a victim who had items stolen from their business. Money had reportedly been taken from a soap box dispenser, keys from a Knox box (which is a lockey key box containing building keys for fire/police response), money from a vending machine, cash from an employee only area, and a container full of Canadian coins.
Surveillance footage showed a gold Acura, including its license plate, at the business the night of Dec. 15. A male, later identified by investigators as Bugh, was seen getting out of the vehicle from the passenger seat, opening up the soap box and then the Knox box. He then reportedly gained access to the building.
It was estimated by the victim that $10 was taken from the soap box, $20 from the cash tray, $90 from the Canadian coins and $400 from the vending machine. The $3,500 vending machine also had to be labeled as "out of service" and the victim re-keyed the building at a cost of $355.
After a crime alert was issued by the St. Peter Police Department, the suspected vehicle was reportedly pulled over by the Apple Valley Police Department. Forney was found driving the vehicle and Bugh was in the passenger seat.
According to the complaint, after being released from Dakota County Jail, Bugh was seen at a Walmart by a St. Peter officer who had driven up to Dakota County interview Bugh. The report states that Bugh was found with multiple unpaid items concealed under a tote; the items were immediately restored to the Walmart.
In an interview outside the Walmart, Bugh reportedly admitted to stealing from the St. Peter business and said Forney "just follows my lead." He reportedly told officers that his thefts were motivated by an addition to heroin. He asked the St. Peter officer multiple times to tell the victim he was sorry.
Both Bugh and Forney have been charged in multiple other cases related to burglary/theft, including in Goodhue and Hennepin counties, and those cases are also ongoing.