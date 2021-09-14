2021 St. Peter High School Homecoming Candidates

The 2021 St. Peter High School Homecoming King and Queen candidates include, front row from left to right: Cooper Dean, David Zhang, Marwan Abdi, Brogan Hanson and Shea Hildebrandt; back row: Grace Remmert, Ryenne Pettis, Eva Kracht, Sky Gassman and Eleanor Winterfeldt. (Photo courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)

