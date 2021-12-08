Gustavus Adolphus College professor Gregory Kaster has spent his career digging into the history of the Civil War, slavery and masculinity in America. Now, as the host of the Learning for Life @ Gustavus, Kaster dives into the history and passions of his colleagues and college alumni, as they discuss their journeys from liberal arts learning to their professions.
Kaster is a relative newcomer to the world of podcasting. He recalled knowing almost nothing about the medium until he was recommended a couple podcasts at a dinner party.
When Kaster had the opportunity to interview Gustavus trustee Warren Beck for an informal Q&A, he realized just how much he enjoyed interviewing. A colleague that has since left Gustvaus proposed starting a podcast and the idea behind Learning for Life was born.
“I was intrigued by the idea. I thought it would be a way to highlight all of the excellent teaching and learning at Gustavus and also how alums carry that with them throughout their lives and careers,” said Kaster.
Since launching the first episode of Learning for Life on May 26, 2020, Kaster dove headfirst into the project and has produced 89 episodes and 11 seasons as of Nov. 30. Learning for Life just crossed over 11,000 streams and approximately 100 unique listeners per episode.
“I always intended it to be for people beyond Gustavus, alums and just general listeners,” said Kaster. “And we do have some general listeners, people with no direct association with the college. Maybe they know me, but they’re not alums and they don’t work there, so I’m happy about that part. “
In the last month alone, Kaster has sat down with students, alumni, professors of history, classical studies and nursing to discuss topics ranging from the relationship between the 1980s Miami Hurricanes football team and the rise of Ronald Reagan, the fine dining of the ancient city of Pompeii and a nurse’s experience in Sweden’s health care system.
Kaster first started interviewing colleagues and alumni he knew personally and has since branched out, as interviewees recommended names for the podcast. His list of potential subjects features over 100 names. The podcast has even connected with alumni overseas in places like Hong Kong, Denmark and South Korea.
“I love to connect with alums and to realize just how excellent our alums are and how much they still draw on their learning at Gustavus,” said Kaster. “I came up with the title for the podcast … Learning for Life meaning a desire to learn, a curiosity that stays with you for life that hopefully grows begins at Gustavus and continues. More than that, living a rich and rewarding life. That's what I think that title represents.”
Drawing from his work as a History Professor, Kaster enjoys learning the “origin stories” of his subjects - how they came from Gustavus into their current profession.
One of the most surprising tales on the podcast was of Gustavus graduate Jason Haaheim. After majoring in music and physics, he started working in nanotechnology. He then played kettle drums with local orchestras and now performs as the principal timpanist of the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York.
“Often students come to college with expectations about what they should major in, but, especially at a liberal arts college, like Gustavus, what is so important is to not to know at the outset, to be open to exploring, to be open to transformation,” said Kaster. “I think it’s incredibly liberating for students and parents, too, to hear some of these stories of people who had no idea what they were going to do, major in or become, and they all turned out just fine.”
Most of the episodes are remote interviews recorded in Kaster’s own home in Minneapolis. It’s a simple setup with a microphone, headphones, Zencastr software to improve the audio quality and a towel laid on his desk to muffle the vibrations. The episodes are then produced with the assistance of technical director and audio engineer Will Clark and Gustavus Director of Media Relations JJ Akin.
But Kaster will soon have the chance to sit down for in-person interviews in a real podcast studio with the help of an enormous grant from the National Endowment of the Humanities. Last week, a total $498,000 was awarded to Gustavus through the “Sustaining the Humanities Through the American Rescue Plan” (SHARP) grant that will support multiple projects in the humanities, including a Humanities Research Lab pilot, new faculty hires, opportunities for collaborative student-faculty research projects, funding for the college’s Indigenous Relations work, and support for the college’s Learning for Life @ Gustavus podcast.
“This is an enormous achievement for Gustavus and the humanities at Gustavus,” said Kaster. “It may well be one of the largest humanities grants in the college's history.”
Of that chunk of change, approximately $25,000 is to be used for a podcasting studio and podcasting supplies. The space will not only support Learning for Life but other Gustavus podcasts, like ScienceWhys. Host, philosopher and director of the Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College Lisa Heideke interviews scientists, researchers and scholars on the intersection of science and ethics.