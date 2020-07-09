Nicollet County Public Health sent out a release Thursday, noting a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the county in the last couple weeks.
“Similar to other counties in our region, Nicollet County is experiencing a considerable increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19,” saif Nicollet County’s Health and Human Services Director, Cassandra Sassenberg. “This week, we experienced our single largest increase in one day, an additional 11 cases.”
Sassenberg added, “Our newest cases are occurring in younger age groups, ranging from ages 10-49, and through community exposure. We’re seeing transmission as a result of time spent in bars/restaurants, social gatherings, and return to workplaces. Many of our recent positive cases have been asymptomatic —people who are experiencing no symptoms but are spreading the virus.”
As community interactions increase and COVID-19 continues to spread locally, the Public Health Department encourages residents to do what they can to slow the spread and protect vulnerable populations. Staff encouraged the following:
• Remember the importance of staying more than 6 feet away from others and in groups of less than 25.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies). These help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
• If you are aware that you were exposed to COVID-19, stay home for the recommended 14-day quarantine period.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow, sleeve, or tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms for ten days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If you are in need of support or resources related to COVID-19, call 507-934-8550 to speak with a Nicollet County staff member.