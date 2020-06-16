Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, AND WINDY WEATHER WILL LEAD TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. WITH TEMPERATURES WARMING INTO THE MIDDLE 90S TO NEAR 100, RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP BELOW 30 PERCENT ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH VALUES OF AROUND 20 PERCENT NEAR THE SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER. THESE FACTORS WILL COMBINE TO PRODUCE NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FROM THE AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING HOURS TODAY AND AGAIN ON WEDNESDAY. PLEASE HEED THE INSTRUCTIONS OF STATE AND LOCAL OFFICIALS WITH RESPECT TO ANY BURNING ACTIVITIES.