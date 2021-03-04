Leaders at the city of St. Peter want to take steps to make the community more energy efficient, but they want to do that while lowering costs to the customer. According to results reported in a recent verification study, work between the city and renewable energy company Ameresco have accomplished both those goals.
In 2017, the city went ahead with a capital improvement project, hiring Ameresco to replace almost 1,000 street lights with LED, replace facility lighting with LED, replace the wastewater plant’s UV disinfection equipment, improve building envelopes and automation, and more. All of the changes were meant to make city facilities and infrastructure more energy efficient, while also creating annual cost savings.
According to the verification study, the project has saved about 1,035 metric tons in carbon dioxide emissions. On top of that, the city is saving more than $140,000 annually in energy and maintenance costs. The capital improvements came at a cost of about $2.5 million, so with cost savings beginning around fall 2018, the city expects to make up the difference in about 17 years, and from there, the savings will be extra dollars in the coffers.
City Administrator Todd Prafke said he was confident when the deal was struck that the energy efficiency improvements would lead to the desired savings. Part of the reason why is that the city had contingency built in.
“Yes, I was confident, but of course our backup was that Ameresco had to write us a check for the difference, if we didn’t meet our savings goals,” Prafke said.
For Ameresco’s part, representative Eric Laumeyer said the project with St. Peter was a “great success.”
“There are a few things that make a project successful,” Laumeyer said. “Overall, we always try to impact the city with energy savings and maintenance savings. Since we completed the entire fleet of buildings within the city, plus the street lights, that’s successful from our point of view. And now, the city is able to use some of that capital to address other areas in the community.”
He added, “We were also able to save them over 1,000 metric tons in carbon emissions per year.”
Prafke noted that the impact doesn’t stop at cost and energy savings either. Some of the changes made have improved city services.
“We believe the LED street lighting we now have is better for service,” he said. “For the UV disinfection equipment, one of the big benefits of the new equipment is that it is more scalable; so, as an example, previously, if we were treating 1 million gallons of wastewater, the equipment would be turned on at 100%, and if it was half a million gallons, it would be at 100%. Now, there is a ‘dimmable’ switch, and we can change it, based on the amount being treated.”
The city is confident that the energy and cost savings are present, because the changes are measurable.
“Lighting is an easy example. We know if we put on a light pole a 500 watt bulb, for example, the new LED bulb might only be 30 watts. The difference between the 500 and the 30 can be calculated as the cost savings in kilowatts,” Prafke said.
He further explained, “We have a sample of street lights that have electric meters on them. We generally have about five different types. In residential areas, it’s what we call a lantern street light. And so we have an electric meter hooked up to a sample number of those lantern street lights, and we have a before and after measure. They’re read on the same cycle as house meters.”