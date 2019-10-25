As a founder of River Bend Nature Center, former President of the Faribault State Hospital and former program manager at the Minnesota Valley Social Adaptation Center in St. Peter, Charlie Turnbull left an impact wherever he went that persists to this day.
On Oct. 16, Turnbull died peacefully at his St. Peter home at the age of 86.
Making change
Raised in Minneapolis, Turnbull briefly worked for DeVac Window Company before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1953. While in the military, he met his wife to be, Marlene Tilley. They married in 1956 and shared more than 60 years of life together.
At the same time, Turnbull enrolled in higher education at the University of Minnesota, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1960 and a master’s degree in social work. He went on to enjoy an extensive career designing and implementing services for persons with intellectual disabilities.
Fresh out of University, Turnbull found work at the State Hospital in Cambridge, Minnesota, where he worked for six years before accepting a position as program manager at the Minnesota Valley Social Adaptation Center in St. Peter in 1968.
During his time in St. Peter, Turnbull made a name for himself as a champion for persons with a knack for designing effective, innovative approaches to help them. Over the years, he spoke at national conferences and provided consulting services for other hospitals across the country.
“He was more than just an administrator of the hospital,” said his daughter Char Quade. “He was a significant change agent.”
In 1974, Turnbull moved to Faribault after accepting an appointment as chief executive officer at the Faribault State Hospital. In taking the job, he became the first non-medical doctor to run a Minnesota State Hospital.
At the time, a change agent was just what the hospital needed. The institution had fallen so far out of compliance with the state’s standards regarding resident well-being that many state legislators believed the institution needed to be shuttered.
Turnbull brought the residential model he had developed in St. Peter to Faribault. Through tireless determination, Turnbull brought the State Hospital back into the state’s good graces, providing opportunities for persons with disabilities to live a fuller life.
Turnbull worked with Faribault Public Schools to ensure that children got a proper education. For adults, he ramped up the center’s activity programming. He brought pre-vocational services onto campus, giving persons with disabilities the chance to work and achieve greater independence.
Turnbull’s friends and family described him as a loving family man who was always there for them. His daughter Mary Lager recalled fondly how even with his many responsibilities, he would never miss one of his children's sporting events.
“Back in the late 1970s, not a lot of parents left work to go to their kids’ sporting events,” she said. “It was a really special thing.”
Community Impact
Civically minded, he served as mayor of Lexington Village, Minnesota in the 1960s and ran for Congress in 1972 and 1974. He was involved with numerous area organizations devoted his life to recognizing the dignity and inherent worth of all people.
“He was a pragmatic dreamer,” Quade said. “He never looked at a hurdle as anything more than a speed bump.”
An avid outdoorsman, Turnbull worked hard to pass on his infectious love of hunting and fishing to his children. During his time at the State Hospital, he and his wife owned and operated Turbull’s Shady Acres Resort on Roberds Lake from 1979 to 1985.
Without question, Turnbull’s most famous and lasting achievement in Faribault is his outsized role in helping to establish the River Bend Nature Center. Forty years later, the Nature Center remains a pillar of the community, providing unique educational and outdoor opportunities for the Faribault community.
In 1975, Faribault citizens came together in advance of the nation’s bicentennial with the goal of creating a community nature park. As CEO of the State Hospital, Turnbull was an energetic champion of the idea.
Establishing the Nature Center was not an easy process, but with Turnbull’s energy, political acumen and government relations skills, it was eventually able to succeed. Today, the Nature Center sits on land transferred from the State Hospital to the city.
RBNC President Brianna Wheeler had the chance to speak with Turnbull shortly before he passed away. Wheeler said she came away from the conversation inspired by the determined optimism with which he approached the project and life in general.
“A lot of people were discouraged by potential barriers to the project, but his optimism encouraged them,” she said. “He insisted that that if you have a good idea, people will be able to come together and overcome any barrier.”
Book
Despite his contributions to St. Peter, Turnbull and his wife lived off and on in St. Peter from 1960 on, and that is where they ended. The couple still had property in the Norseland Woods, southwest of St. Peter, though they resided in a townhouse on the city’s north end.
The skills he learned from years of hunting inspired Turnbull to write a book late in life. The book was called “The Lean-To-Boys of Bigfork, Minnesota."
“We started our hunting party in 1952,” said Turnbull in 2014, talking about the book. “We were at the cabin during the deer season (recently) and I said, ‘We’ve got a lot of good stories and a good camp. I think we should write a book about it.’ We tried not to pull punches or hide anything because that’s the way it was.”
The nickname “Lean-To-Boys” was given to Turnbull and his hunting companions nearly 60 years ago while visiting the northern wilderness. A lean-to is a ramp-like structure, resembling half a tent, that provides sparse shelter when camping. The nickname was given after Turnbull and his friends had spent multiple nights in subzero temperatures under the makeshift utility.
The book chronicles 60 years of his experiences in deer hunting season in northern Minnesota, starting in the 1950’s and how it circled around his other milestones, such as the Marine Corps and his married life.
Turnbull’s passing came after a lengthy struggle with cancer, but he declined to seek treatment, preferring to spend his final years in peace with those he loved most.