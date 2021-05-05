The city of St. Peter has not instituted a stormwater fee increase since 2007, which has kept the cost flat for city residents but now means a larger increase could be needed to keep the fund afloat. And more, not less, stormwater projects are needed in the community.
“What we are recommending is a rate increase starting July 1 of 2021,” St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel told the City Council in early April. “It will create $240,000 in additional revenue per year. We’re trying to get our stormwater fund back into the black and a positive number. The operating income right now is about negative $17,000. We have not had a rate increase for this fund since 2007. We project this increase would be enough to hold us through the 2024 budget cycle.”
The council still has not made a decision on the potential fee increase.
While the rate increase would do the job of stabilizing the budget and ensuring the city can keep up with the stormwater needs attached to new development, it would be a significant cost increase for residents, at least as far as utility fees go. The typical residential property owner would see an increase from about $7.50 per month now to $11.25 per month; that’s a 50% increase. The fees for multi-family, commercial and industrial properties would increase by a similar percentage.
Without a fee increase, the stormwater fund would quickly drop below its reserves goal. The goal is to have at least $600,000 available in the fund; with no increase, the reserves would drop down to $529,000 by the end of 2022 and all the way down to $280,000 by the end of 2023.
“Right now, we’re OK, but it’s just we can’t sustain it at this rate,” Vogel said.
The issue for the city is that it needs the funds to deal with more stormwater, as the the city continues to grow. The city is planning for the need of new stormwater basins in a couple parts of town, in addition to smaller stormwater projects, like with street reconstructions, park improvements, new land purchases, etc.
While the council understands the need, some were leery to push a 50% rate increase on residents all at once.
“Going forward, we should look at the option of incremental rate increases annually, even if they’re not always needed,” said Councilor Brad DeVos at the early April meeting when the topic was first discussed. “Because if you had done a 1% increase from the beginning (2007), that’d be about 8 cents per year and that likely would’ve covered what is needed here.”
“I think the philosophical discussion on how the council sets rates is a very important and useful discussion,” City Administrator Todd Prafke responded. “Staff doesn’t set rates; council does. And we do talk about that, and there are competing viewpoints in philosophy regarding how rates should be changed.”
He added, “You don’t have to do a rate increase at all, but at some point, you won’t be treating water to the proper standard, and then you won’t have the infrastructure for certain types of new development.”
Mayor Chuck Zieman, who has served on previous councils explained that those councils had their own reasons for avoiding stormwater fee increases.
“A lot of things change economically, or whatever it might be, so the councils have asked ‘Should we make a 1% change annually now or wait until down the road and do a larger percent increase?’,” Zieman said.
Councilor Emily Bruflat said she falls somewhere in the middle.
“I think a yearly increase sounds like a lot of talking about this every year,” she said. “But 14 years is quite a long time to wait. I personally appreciate, when my mortgage goes up, that it’s incremental and not one big increase.”
Zieman noted, “It’s a situation where we can say ‘In five years, we’re going to raise it,’ but what if we don’t need to do it then? It’s a good point that people’s personal budgets dictate how people look at these things.”
The council ultimately voted to table the motion and when it came back to the council in late April, it was once again tabled. City staff hope to have the matter settled, fee increase or not, by June, because any fee increase could be implemented starting July 1 and would immediately start building the fund’s coffers.