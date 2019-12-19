Austin Braun from St. Peter is in his first-year at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, where he is earning a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) to become a licensed dentist.
Braun answered questions about why he decided to attend the U of M, plans for his first year in school and after graduation.
Q: Why did you choose the U of M School of Dentistry?
A: The University of Minnesota School of Dentistry puts a large focus on providing quality care to rural, under-served populations. Having benefited from growing up in a great place like Saint Peter, my dream has been to one day give back to that same community or a similar close-knit community. I was excited and honored to have been offered admission to the U of M School of Dentistry so that I could remain close to the people I care about and the area I hope to practice in upon graduating.
Q: What are you excited to accomplish in your first year at the School of Dentistry?
A: I am simply thankful to be here and to learn alongside such great people — I just want to put forth my best effort and to make the most out of the opportunities I’ve been given.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: The ultimate goal is to start my own practice or join into one in a small town, and to hopefully raise a family in a community similar to what I was blessed to be a part of growing up.
As a student in the four-year DDS program, Braun will provide care in a variety of supervised settings including 10 weeks in rural or underserved urban communities during his fourth year to develop a broader understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a dentist in all settings. In addition, he will have the option to work in a rural dental clinic for three weeks during the summer months in year two or three, shadowing an experienced dentist.