The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it received a call of a tractor rollover with injuries near the intersection of Hwy. 99 and 417th Avenue, southwest of St. Peter, around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
The incident occurred south of the highway, off the roadway, in a field approach. Through the investigation, it was discovered that the tractor fell off a gooseneck trailer, while being loaded, injuring the occupant inside the cab.
The occupant was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The person's identity has not yet been shared by law enforcement.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nicollet Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Allina Ambulance Service, and North Memorial Air Care. The incident is still under investigation.