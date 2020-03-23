St. Peter restaurants and bars are offering a variety of delivery, curbside, and takeout options, as dine-in services are closed indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and St. Peter Herald worked to compile a list of what businesses are doing what. The list will update as restaurants and bars change hours or their delivery/takeout systems. Email updates to edlee@stpeterchamber.com.

3.26 3rd Street

3rd Street Tavern (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

3rd Street Tavern

507-934-3314

Pickup and delivery

Arby’s

507-934-3314

Drive-thru

Blaschko's Embassy Bar and Grill

507-934-3903

Pickup and delivery

Caribou Coffee

507-931-5541

Dairy Queen

507-931-4580

Drive-thru and pickup (entry limited to five people at a time to pick up orders or grab a cake only)

Diamond Dust Bakery

507-934-9898

Catering, pickup and delivery

Domino’s

507-934-9112

Pickup and delivery

Dunkin’ Donuts

507-519-1127

Drive-thru, plus delivery through GrubHub

El Agave

507-934-5323

Pickup and delivery

Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop

507-934-2020

Pickup and delivery (doors are still open if you wish to come in and place a to go order, but no more than five customers at a time)

3.26 Extra Innings

Extra Innings (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

Extra Innings

507-934-4326

Pickup and delivery

Family Fresh Market

507-931-5541

Open in store and for pickup (self-serve items including salad bars, soup bars and donuts are pre-packaged; café area is closed)

Flame Bar

Closed (watch for updates)

Godfather’s

507-931-6140

Pickup and delivery

3.26 Jake's

Jake's Pizza (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

Jake’s Pizza

19 Broadway Avenue

507-934-4944

Pickup and delivery (to minimize contact between drivers and customers, Jake's is eliminating the need for credit card signatures and encourages customers, who wish to tip, to do so when placing their orders)

Lakeside at Shoreland

507-931-4400

Pickup (current hours are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday)

La Mexicana Market

507-931-7935

Pickup

McDonald’s

507-931-3011

Drive-thru

Nicollet Café

Closed (watch for updates)

Papa Murphy’s

507-934-5555

Pickup

Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar

507-931-7966

Pickup

Patrick’s On Third

507-931-9051

Pickup (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) (free deli turkey sandwich, while supplies last, to anyone that may be struggling during this time, no questions asked)

River Nutrition

612-816-9960

Pickup

Red Men Club

Close (Check for updates)

River Rock

507-931-1540

Pickup

St. Peter American Legion

Closed (Check for updates)

3.26 St. Peter Food Co-op

St. Peter Food Co-op (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

St. Peter Food Co-op

507-934-4880

Open (closed the self-service hot bar, salad bar and soup; removed all reusable plates, mugs, and silverware; not allowing reusable containers from home; closed our seating area; cancelled all classes)

Subway

507-934-1000

Pickup

3.26 Taco John's

Taco John's (Photo courtesy of Ed Lee)

Taco John's

507-934-6201

Drive-thru

Reach Editor Philip Weyhe at 507-931-8567 or follow him on Twitter @EditorPhilipWeyhe. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Load comments