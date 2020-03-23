St. Peter restaurants and bars are offering a variety of delivery, curbside, and takeout options, as dine-in services are closed indefinitely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and St. Peter Herald worked to compile a list of what businesses are doing what. The list will update as restaurants and bars change hours or their delivery/takeout systems. Email updates to edlee@stpeterchamber.com.
3rd Street Tavern
507-934-3314
Pickup and delivery
Arby’s
507-934-3314
Drive-thru
Blaschko's Embassy Bar and Grill
507-934-3903
Pickup and delivery
Caribou Coffee
507-931-5541
Dairy Queen
507-931-4580
Drive-thru and pickup (entry limited to five people at a time to pick up orders or grab a cake only)
Diamond Dust Bakery
507-934-9898
Catering, pickup and delivery
Domino’s
507-934-9112
Pickup and delivery
Dunkin’ Donuts
507-519-1127
Drive-thru, plus delivery through GrubHub
El Agave
507-934-5323
Pickup and delivery
Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop
507-934-2020
Pickup and delivery (doors are still open if you wish to come in and place a to go order, but no more than five customers at a time)
Extra Innings
507-934-4326
Pickup and delivery
Family Fresh Market
507-931-5541
Open in store and for pickup (self-serve items including salad bars, soup bars and donuts are pre-packaged; café area is closed)
Flame Bar
Closed (watch for updates)
Godfather’s
507-931-6140
Pickup and delivery
Jake’s Pizza
19 Broadway Avenue
507-934-4944
Pickup and delivery (to minimize contact between drivers and customers, Jake's is eliminating the need for credit card signatures and encourages customers, who wish to tip, to do so when placing their orders)
Lakeside at Shoreland
507-931-4400
Pickup (current hours are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday)
La Mexicana Market
507-931-7935
Pickup
McDonald’s
507-931-3011
Drive-thru
Nicollet Café
Closed (watch for updates)
Papa Murphy’s
507-934-5555
Pickup
Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar
507-931-7966
Pickup
Patrick’s On Third
507-931-9051
Pickup (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) (free deli turkey sandwich, while supplies last, to anyone that may be struggling during this time, no questions asked)
River Nutrition
612-816-9960
Pickup
Red Men Club
Close (Check for updates)
River Rock
507-931-1540
Pickup
St. Peter American Legion
Closed (Check for updates)
St. Peter Food Co-op
507-934-4880
Open (closed the self-service hot bar, salad bar and soup; removed all reusable plates, mugs, and silverware; not allowing reusable containers from home; closed our seating area; cancelled all classes)
Subway
507-934-1000
Pickup
Taco John's
507-934-6201
Drive-thru