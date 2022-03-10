Through growing up in Colorado, studying at an Air Force base outside Oxford, England and preaching from Pennsylvania to Minnesota, Pastor Chris Culuris has been around the world and back again. In his travels, Culuris has learned that “all people are God’s children” and is bringing that message to St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Peter as the new lead pastor.
Culuris began his leadership role at St. Peter Lutheran after the seven members of the Call Committee unanimously selected him as their first choice candidate. He comes to the church with 20 years of experience as a pastor.
The pastor said he had a love of worship from an early age. Culuris was an active member of his faith during his youth and was an altar boy starting in the fourth grade.
His father’s work for the Department of Energy and the Department of the Defense brought Culuris to six different states and two foreign countries, including England and West Germany. He moved back home to study biology at the University of Colorado-Boulder before hearing the call to become a priest.
Culuris then studied to become a priest for the Archdiocese of Denver, Colorado for three years — between 1995 and 1998. But Culuris realized that the priesthood wasn’t right for him, because he still wanted a family.
“I came to the conclusion I love serving God and the church, but I was also hoping to one day be married and have a family,” said Culuris.
Fortunately for Culuris, family wasn’t too far out of reach. While finishing his master’s degree in divinity at St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary, Culruis converted to the Lutheran faith and met his wife Heather, who was also pursuing her master’s in divinity.
The husband and wife duo, now married for 20 years, became ELCA pastors side by side. After graduating, they joined Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud in 1999, and within a year, Culuris was preaching Holy Trinity Sunday. He later completed his “Lutheran year” at the Luther Seminary in St. Paul.
Over the next 20 years, Culurises preached at churches in northern and southern Minnesota and Pennsylvania. Their first call was to Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Culuris led two churches and Heather led two churches for three years. Culuris and Heather then co-pastored churches in Pillager and Cushing Minnesota for four years before that wife and I co-pastored two churches up in Northern Minnesota for four and a half years
Culruis spent the next 11 years leading two churches in Wanamingo. Heather currently serves as a synod minister for the Southwest Minnesota Senate office near Redwood Falls.
Call Committee Chair Garrett Paul commented that Culuris showed a theological depth beyond the typical candidate. His commitment to liturgical worship, authenticity, and extensive experience working with youth and church administration made Culuris the committee’s favored candidate.
Since Culuris’ hiring, Paul has observed the First Lutheran pastor deliver sermons many times at Sunday worship and felt he brought a unique perspective to the Biblical text.
“What counts for me is that, for us retired pastors, we are always thinking about what we would do with that text,” said Paul. “And for a pastor to make you look at that text in a new way, that’s the mark of a really good sermon for me.”
Each member of the committee, not only put Culuris at the top of their list, they ranked each candidate in the same order.
“The members of the committee have been congratulating themselves on what a good decision they made,” said Paul. “I heard someone calling my name after the sermon, and someone ran up behind me and told me we made the right decision.”
Culuris said the First Lutheran Church caught his attention, due to its inclusivity. He highlighted the recent visit of a transgender pastor to the First Lutheran Church, and the church’s participation in a circle of welcome for an Afghan family resettling in Minnesota.
“[I liked] how radically inclusive they are of everyone; it doesn’t matter your race, ethnicity, language, orientation, everyone is welcome here and they really mean that,” said Culuris.
As pastor, Culuris said he wanted to see First Lutheran Church grow and continue to reach out to serve the St. Peter Community and the state of Minnesota. He’s guided by the belief that God instills love in people that be freely shared between neighbors.
“I’ve learned you have to meet people where they’re at and love them as God loves them and see them as God sees them, to be authentic and true to who you are and work well with people as part of a team,” said Culuris. “I’m just one small part of the ministry. It’s been a privilege to be a small part of that ministry for the last 20 years.”
Outside of the church, Culuris enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, traveling and is a fan of the Denver Broncos. He and Heather are also parents to their 16 year-old daughter Sophia and 12 year-old son Timothy.