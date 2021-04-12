Multiple patients at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter have been charged recently in Nicollet County District Court with a variety of different alleged offenses.
Multiple assaults
Leon Onyango Opiacha, 28, has two cases currently active in Nicollet County; they were filed on the same day. In the first case, Opiacha is charged with third- and fourth-degree assault, both felonies, plus misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. In the second case, he is charged with another felony fourth-degree assault count and another misdemeanor fifth-degree assault count.
According to the complaint for the first case, Opiacha, who was committed to the Forensic Mental Health Program at the treatment center, was reportedly upset with the progression of his treatment plan. He approached a staff member, who attempted to run, but Opiacha allegedly tackled the victim to the ground, held them down and struck them multiple times in the head and upper body with a closed fist. He also allegedly chocked out the victim, who reported lost consciousness for about 15 seconds.
Opiacha informed staff that he intended to continue to be violent unless moved to jail or another unit.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the incident. They reportedly told investigators that they were fearful for their life and believed Opiacha would've killed them had other staff not intervened. The victim continued to report symptoms from the attack weeks later, including black spots in their vision, light sensitivity and a constant headache.
In the second incident, which reportedly occurred a week later, Opiacha allegedly lunged at a staff member and grabbed them by their shirt. He then struck the victim over the head multiple times with his fist, according to the complaint.
The victim once again reportedly stated he would continue to be violent toward staff until he was sent to jail.
This victim was also taken to the hospital. Weeks after the alleged attack, the victim said they had bruising and swelling on their head, and they could feel several bumps and raised areas.
Assault
Tyler Thomas Christensen, 28, was charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree assault and one misdemeanor for fifth-degree assault.
According to the complaint, Christensen, who was committed to the Forensic Mental Health Program at the treatment center, allegedly ran out of his room and threw urine from a milk carton at a victim's face. He then reportedly tackled the victim and punched and scratched at their face.
Asked if there was a purpose for the attack, Christensen told investigators "I just want to say it was intentional," according to the report.
The victim, who was taken to the hospital, reported a corneal abrasion to their eye, due to scratches there, a right knee injury and neck pain.
Christensen's first appearance is scheduled for April 13.
Contraband
Oscar Lee Skyes Jr., 49, was charged with a felony for introducing illegal contraband into a state facility.
According to the complaint, Sykes Jr., who was committed to the Forensic Mental Health Program at the treatment center, was seen with a lighter and a glass pipe by a staff member. Upon a search of his room, staff reportedly found $376 ($176 more than what he was allowed to have on him), two packages of cigarette papers, a plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana, and a hollow glass tube that appeared burned and broken on both ends.
Sykes Jr. reportedly took full responsibility for all items found and said none of the items belonged to his roommate.