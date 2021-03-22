Congrats to the SPHS speech team which had six individuals qualify for the Section 2AA Speech Tournament, each placing in the top nine of their categories at the Section 2AA, Northwest Subsection meet, held virtually March 16.
The following Saints are moving on to the Section 2AA Tourney: Grace Tollefson — Champion in Poetry; David Marlow — second place in Creative Expression; Bryan Harroun — third place in Creative Expression; Eva Kracht — sixth place in Prose; Hannah Wohlers — eighth place in Great Speeches; Madeline Winsell — eighth place in Storytelling.
Maya Winsell competed in Original Oratory and just missed moving on as she was a finalist in that category for the Saints.