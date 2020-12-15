The St. Peter Fire Department wasn't really sure what to expect as it sent a couple of Santas out for the first time Dec. 12, but with perhaps some magic from the North Pole on their side, the crew successfully spread some cheer throughout town. And in the process, they provided a nice boost for the local food shelf.
From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 12, the Fire Department sent out two trucks — one on the north side of town and one on the south side — each equipped with a Santa at the top, doing his best to produce some smiles this holiday season. Firefighters Ron Neary and Ed Johnson wore the suits.
"This was my first time," Johnson said. "It was the first time the Fire Department did anything like this, and I knew one of my good friends used to play Santa Claus quite a bit, so I burrowed his outfit."
For Johnson, it was all about creating something positive in a difficult time.
"Ron came up with the idea, and I thought it was a good plan," Johnson said. "This year has been really goofy for kids, with birthday parties and Christmases all messed up, so I thought it sounded like a really neat idea."
St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulman thought it was a great opportunity for his department to stay connected to the community.
"We wanted to show the community some support," he said. "I think because everybody needed a little bit of cheer, and we can cover the whole town and get some food for the shelf and all of that. We’re looked at as leaders in the community, and we're very public figures. It’s important people trust us."
The event saw kids and adults lined up outside homes and along the streets, waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite bearded jolly man. And as a bonus, volunteers handed out candy to the excited kids, while collecting donations of food and money for the local shelf.
In all, the event raised 1,600 pounds for the St. Peter Area Food Shelf, in addition to $719.
"It was a big hit," Johnson said. "The kids were happy and excited; I think even some of the parents were excited. It was something new, and it was something different than everyone talking about the virus and everything else going on. It was a nice change of pace."
With the success of the 2020 showing, the department is already planning to do it again next year, pandemic or not.