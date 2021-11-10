With two referendums on the ballot and several candidates in all city and school district races, St. Peter area voters made their way to the polls in larger than usual numbers Nov. 2.
The city of St. Peter is one of few in the state of Minnesota that holds its local elections on non-presidential or -congressional years. The St. Peter School District does the same; there are more school districts statewide that hold elections those years, but it’s still the minority.
City
The mayoral race is the clearest gauge for turnout in local city elections for St. Peter, given that it occurs with each city election, and voters only choose one candidate. In 2021, a total of 2,305 residents voted in the mayoral election, which was won by Shanon Nowell (1,023 votes), beating out Ed Johnson (649 votes) and incumbent Chuck Zieman (630 votes); there were also three votes for write-in candidates.
Nowell was the first female mayor elected in St. Peter since Lillian Cox Gualt was elected the first female mayor of the city and in the state of Minnesota 100 years ago in 1921.
The 2,305 votes in the 2021 mayoral election were higher than the totals in 2019 (1,664, as Zieman defeated Shawn Schloesser by 23 votes), 2017 (987, as Zieman ran unopposed) and 2015 (1,379, as Zieman defeated Timothy Strand by 490 votes).
Turnout at the City Council elections are harder to judge, given the varying nature of the number of candidates in each race and the number that voters are expected to choose. In 2021, voters were asked to choose up to two candidates in Ward 1, and there were 2,240 votes cast. In Ward 2, voters were asked to choose just one candidate, and there were 793 votes cast.
Darrell Pettis led vote-getters in Ward 1 with 731 (32.6%), while Ben Ranft was also elected in second with 623 (27.8%). In Ward 2, Dustin Sharstrom managed to collect over 54.9% of votes, despite three candidates, with 437 total.
Meanwhile, the city’s referendum, which asked voters whether they’d like to use a sales tax to pay for a new fire station in town (rather than leaving it solely on property taxes) passed overwhelmingly. In total, 2,263 ballots answered the question, 42 less than in the mayoral race. Of those voters, 1,968 said “Yes” and just 295 said “No.”
There were no city referendums in the 2019, 2017 or 2015 elections, and it’s possible the one this year helped draw an increased turnout.
School Board
Turnout for the School Board election is difficult to compare, as voters are able to choose a different amount of candidates each time. In 2021, voters could choose up to three, and there were 7,596 votes (with Drew Dixon, Kate Martens and Charlie Potts earning the most). In 2019, voters were able to choose four candidates, and there were 7,082 votes.
If you assumed everyone used all three of their choices in 2021, that’s 2,532 voters. If you assumed everyone used all four choices in 2019, it’s 1,899 voters. Using the same logic for 2015 (2,742 total votes divided by three votes per person), it’s 914 voters; and in 2013 (4,932 divided by four votes per person), it’s 1,233.
So the trends indicate that the school district turnout also increased.
Related to the St. Peter School District referendum in 2021, which was an operating levy renewal and increase, 2,858 total votes were cast (it passed with 1,604 in favor and 1,254 against). That was less than the 3,923 votes that were cast for the referendum to build a new high school in March 2015.