A planned reconstruction spanning roughly 11 miles of County Road 15 outside St. Peter is planned to start later this year, but recent challenges in acquiring land needed for the right of way threaten to set the project back to 2023.
The extensive resurfacing project aims to widen one of the most dangerous roadways in Nicollet County. From between the intersections of West Traverse Road and County Road 40 just outside St. Peter, the County Road 15 project area winds and snakes northwest until it intersects with County Road 3, approximately 5 miles south of Norseland.
Numerous sharp curves along the corridor have been a persistent safety issue. A countywide highway safety plan reviewing crashes and safety conditions of the county roads found that County Road 15 was one of the highest risk road segments in Nicollet County.
“It rose to the top of county roads that should have these safety issues addressed,” said Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood. “All that work we’re going to be doing on County Road 15 addresses those safety concerns.”
The county’s designs for the project include an 11-mile resurfacing of the corridor, widening the shoulders and flattening the inslopes to smooth out the curves. The full passageway would be widened by 10 feet and many of the sharp corners with current speed limits between 35 and 45 mph would allow for raised speeds between 45 and 50 mph.
In total, the project is estimated to cost $20.2 million. A slice of the local burden would be offset by a $1.25 million local road improvement grant from the state, but those funds come with a strict deadline. The project must be completed in full by the end of 2024. Any expenses incurred after the deadline would not be eligible for state compensation.
Nicollet County Public Works estimates the project will need two construction seasons to complete, so staff have planned to have a contractor working on the project this year and finish up the reconstruction in 2023.
But before digging their shovels into the ground, the county needs to secure land from property owners across the entire project area to widen the road by 10 feet. The design impacts roughly 115 parcels of land held by over 80 landowners.
Nicollet County mailed offers for the land, but not all of the landholders could be reached. Many were sent back unclaimed and returned to the county. At a recent board meeting Jan. 4, County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said more than 40 contacts had not informed the county of their land ownership.
Against a tight deadline, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to allow Fischer to draft eminent domain proceedings with an outside law firm. If the county can’t reach all involved property owners, eminent domain would be the quickest option, but the lengthy legal process could still delay the project by months. If the eminent domain process is initiated, the county plans to continue directly negotiating with landowners.
“If negotiations and ultimately filing of eminent domain takes longer than anticipated at this point, the next best case would be to get contractor on board this year. We would probably do do tree removals and tree clearings and there’s a significant amount of utility relocation that has to be done as part of this project,” said Greenwood. “That would allow us to go into a full reconstruction operations next year if conditions allow. That’s when we would get into full construction in 2023 and completion in 2024.”
Despite the potential for delays, Greenwood expressed confidence the project was on track to be completed before the end of 2024.
“At this juncture I don’t see us moving back any farther than 2024,” said Greenwood. “We’re going to hit that date because we were so successful in receiving those grant dollars and it wouldn’t be good for the Nicollet County taxpayers if we didn’t utilize all the grant dollars we were so successful in receiving.”