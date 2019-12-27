St. Peter High School senior Josh Ellerbeck found something a little more expansive than your typical outside-the-classroom extra-curriculars.
He wrote a book.
Ellerbeck's first novel, “When Stars Leave the Sky," was released to the public via self-publishing at www.amazon.com in early December. The story is fictional, but the characters' experiences are based off Ellerbeck's own and/or those of students around him.
"The main message covers the topics of overcoming mental illnesses, and not being afraid of reaching out for help, because it can save lives and awaken the sense of purpose in an individual’s life," Ellerbeck said.
A hobby
The young author was originally born in Nebraska and lived in Kansas in his earliest years before moving to North Mankato and attending St. Peter High School, starting in the first grade. It was during his elementary years that he was first inspired to write.
"I started writing stories back in fourth grade," he said. "They were just these silly stories about a boy and his dog, and I would share with the class. I just thought it was really fun to write them. I would be coming home from school, and I would see kids walking their dogs and the relationship they had with each other. I always had a more creative mind, so I liked putting stories to it and putting them on these creative adventures."
He stopped writing as a hobby by the time he was in middle school, as he was preoccupied with other activities, finding out what he enjoyed most. A little encouragement got him back into the practice.
"There was a long period between (fourth grade) and now where I stopped writing, and I was trying to figure out what I should do. And I just thought about teachers telling me that I do well with writing, and I thought back to how much I enjoyed those stories in fourth grade," he said.
It was clear when he started back up that he had found something.
"When I first started, it gave me this buzz," Ellerbeck said. "It was the happiest I felt doing something for a long time — something that will last, instead of just in the moment."
A book
It wasn't until August, just ahead of his senior year, that he started writing the book.
"I came home from work, and I just started writing what I felt, all these character names," he said. "I was thinking it wouldn’t even break 100 pages, but as I got into it, the story just flowed, and I got really excited. It ended up being 436 pages, which is pretty lengthy, but I feel like everything deserves to be there, and I love the characters."
The work was completely his own, but he got some help from his junior year English teacher Jennifer Curtis.
"He approached me in maybe November, telling me about the idea and asking if I could help with editing, and I said ‘Yes,’" Curtis explained. "He would send me parts of the book, so I got it in chunks. It was 100 percent his book; he did the writing. I just helped with the grammar and some word choice and some of that."
Curtis noticed during her English class in the 2018-19 school year that Ellerbeck was passionate about writing. And she noted that while writing the book this school year, he was also involved in speech, the fall musical and a number of high level courses. The hard work is something that stood out in her class, too.
"The best example I can think of is an argumentative essay that had no length requirement," she said. "Some kids choose to maybe not just do a lot. Josh’s was one of the longest ones, but not just that, it was well written and he clearly did his research and took the time. It was awesome to see a student go above and beyond."
Regarding the book, she added, "It was a lot of work for him, but it’s very impressive, and I think that it’s cool that he’s just going for it."
A career
Ellerbeck is quite happy with the way the book turned out
"It’s about teenage mental health in high school," he said. "It’s a four-part book — one for every year in high school. It goes from him feeling excluded, not knowing what he should be, then he is trying to make changes to his body and himself. And then he realizes he doesn’t need to be liked by everyone, and when you learn who you are, that’s when you can really grow into your true potential in life."
He hopes it can be something positive for anyone who might read it.
"This book is far from perfect," he said. "But the thing I want readers to take away is this newly discovered sense of courage to not just be the mold set for you, but to follow your heart and go for your dreams and chase them as fast as you can. Don’t listen to the negative thoughts in your head, because they’re not real."
He added, "I’m satisfied with just getting this out there. If one person reads this and gets something out of it, then my job is done."
Ellerbeck is already looking ahead to his next novel, which he expects will tackle a serious issue.
"I’ll probably start it at the end of the school year," he said. "I want to create more books about social issues related to mental health. I think the next one is going to be a serious topic, dealing with the issue of school shootings. I think creating more awareness of how that starts can only help to prevent them."
He's already mentioned writing as a "career," though he still has a long way to go and a lot of bridges likely to cross. He'll attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, starting in fall 2020, and he'll study communications, advertising and writing.
For now, he'll write — for school and for fun.