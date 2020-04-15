Since a tiger at the Bronx Zoo had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, local pet owners have fretted over the health and well-being of their furry and feathered family members.
Some local veterinarians said they've received a large number of phone calls regarding the potential for pets to contract COVID-19. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of information available to soothe their concerns.
“As of right now, it’s just hard to say how real the threat is,” said Amy Piper, a Faribault Veterinary Clinic veterinary technician. “Originally the CDC was saying [pets] could get and give it, and then they said they couldn’t. Now with the tigers getting it, it just seems that nobody really knows for sure.”
Piper said that the clinic she works at has gotten a moderate number of calls regarding COVID-19 since the virus first surfaced in Minnesota, but calls picked up after news of the tiger in New York broke.
According to the Associated Press, a 4-year-old Malayan Tiger named Nadia tested positive for coronavirus April 5, becoming the first known infection in an animal in the United States. That tiger, three others and three lions at the zoo, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who is asymptomatic. The first animal started showing symptoms of dry cough and wheezing March 27, though none of the animals were in respiratory distress and all are reported to be doing well and recovering.
Prior to the tiger's positive test, four other animals had been confirmed to have COVID-19 – two dogs and a cat in Hong Kong and another cat in Belgium. In the cases of the dogs and the Belgian cat, the pets had been living in a household with a person who tested positive for the virus. The cat in Hong Kong was successfully subclinically infected with COVID-19.
In a Tuesday press release from the American Veterinary Medical Association, pet owners were once again told that there is still no evidence to suggest that animals infected by humans are playing a role in the spread of COVID-19, and the human outbreak is being driven by person-to-person contact according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the World Organisation for Animal Health. The organizations do recommend, however, that people ill with coronavirus limit contact with their pets.
“It is still kind of up in the air of what is really contagious and what isn’t, but we are going by what the CDC is saying which is to isolate yourself from the rest of your family and your pets if you are sick and think you have coronavirus,” Piper said. “I know that for me it would be really hard to do that, because when you’re sick you want to cuddle your pets and they want to cuddle you because they know. But that is what we’re telling people just to be cautious.”
Piper said that there has been reports of people abandoning their pets due to coronavirus — whether that be because they are afraid of making their pet sick or of contracting the disease themselves from their pet — and that humane societies are becoming overflowed. While there have been those positive COVID-19 cases in animals in the last month, Piper echoed the American Veterinary Medical Association, saying that these cases are highly uncommon and irregular.
“Do not get rid of your pet over this,” Piper said. “Isolate them from you, have someone else in your family take care of them or someone else that you are really close with – that is better than abandoning them. There will not be enough homes for them to go to once this is all over.”
Piper said that the Faribault Veterinary Clinic has not received any calls of pet owners suspecting that their pets may have contracted COVID-19, but that the directions would be the same if that were to happen: isolate the pet and monitor their symptoms. Piper added that she is unaware of where the testing for the tigers at the zoo came from, but that says her place of work doesn't have tests available at this time.
“The government has actually told us not to do surgeries and to start saving all of our supplies because they might need them,” Piper said, of everything from anesthesia supplies to basic surgical equipment.
“It is that much more important to try to keep your pets safe and keep a closer eye on them.”