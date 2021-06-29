After serving the city of Henderson for more than 20 years, Keith Swenson is back in the mayoral chair.
Swenson hadn’t planned on returning to the seat 13 years after leaving office, but the long-time Henderson mayor was appointed quickly after the sole candidate for the position dropped out just hours before the June 16 Henderson City Council meeting.
The council was tasked with appointing a new mayor after Paul Menne resigned from the office on June 8 to serve as an active duty chaplain to the United States Army in South Carolina. The city solicited applications to fill the rest of Menne’s term until Dec. 31, 2022 from interested residents, but only received one response. When that candidate dropped out, residents and the council turned to Swenson to help the city out.
“The council started calling me and I agreed to it,” said Swenson. “Somebody had to do it or we would be sitting another month without a mayor.”
Swenson said he would "rather be fishing," but as Henderson prepares for the lifting of Hwy. 93 to prevent future flooding from the Rush River, he recognized that the city was in need of leadership. Flooding has traditionally been a major issue for Hwy. 93; the roadway was submerged by the Rush River eight times in the last four years and racked up $93,000 a day in traffic-related costs while flooded according to a MNDOT study. A campaign by the city encouraged state legislators to include approximately $25 million in last year’s state bonding bill to raise the roadway eight feet.
“We really need to shepherd those projects through to completion,” said Swenson.
Swenson’s previous tenure as mayor made him a top choice for the council. Councilor and acting mayor at the time Janet Boese recalled urging Swenson to come back and assist the city with the Hwy. 93 project as well as Henderson’s efforts to keep Hilltop Elementary running.
“Mayor Swenson played a huge part in rebuilding Henderson’s downtown,” she said. “When I called him on that Wednesday, he thought he really was liking retirement and didn’t want to get into that position again, but his old school leadership skills are needed for the highway project as well as the school proposal. In order to get me off the phone, he said, 'I’ll see you at 6.'”
“Being in the position for 20 plus years prior, he knows how things are done,” Boese added. “[He has] a team to work with and the willingness to do so.”
Keeping Hilltop Elementary in the city is a top priority for both the City Council and Swenson. The elementary’s may be numbered as the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board considers altering the size of the district in an upcoming facilities referendum. One option presented at a community task force meeting in April would expand Hilltop and convert Park Elementary into a PreK-3 wing addition to Le Sueur Henderson Middle/High School, while the other would close Park and Hilltop to create a single building district at LS-H.
“That fight has been going on since 1992, and it will be another battle royale between the school administration wanting to shut down Hilltop and move the facility to Le Sueur,” said Swenson. “Henderson won’t let that happen. I will fight it tooth and nail as I have for decades.”
“The big problem with Le Sueur-Henderson Elementary School District is they suffer through an exodus through open enrollment,” Swenson added. “Their problem is one of their own devices.”
Swenson said he hopes someone younger will take the reins after his term ends in 2022, but for now, he's willing to lend his experience and passion for the river town to keep it afloat.
"Back in the early 80's, Henderson was slowly disappearing," said Swenson. "We were going to crumble and blow away in the dust, and a lot of people stepped up and said ‘No, we’re not going to let it happen.' We restored the old buildings on Main Street; we restored the whole courthouse; we created events like Hummingbird Hurrah. There’s always something going on in Henderson, and I still get excited about Henderson. "