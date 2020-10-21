Two Republican challengers are hoping to unseat the Democratic incumbents in the local House and Senate districts representing St. Peter in the 2020 election.
On Nov. 3, Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, representing District 19 in the Minnesota Senate, will be on the ballot against challenger Elizabeth Bangert, R-St. Peter. Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, representing District 19A in the Minnesota House, will be on the ballot against challenger Susan Akland, R-St. Peter.
In 2016, Frentz won 56% of the vote, beating our Republican challenger Willa Dailey, who earned 37%, and Libertarian challenger Shane Wernsing, who won 7%. In 2018, Brand won 54% of the vote, defeating Republican challenger Kim Spears, who won 46%.
Frentz and Brandt were joined by Bangert and Akland in a St. Peter League of Women Voters forum in October. During the virtual debate, candidates introduced themselves and their platforms, and they discussed a number of important topics, including the pandemic, agriculture and divided politics. To see the full debate, visit the City of Saint Peter YouTube channel.
Introductions
Senate challenger Elizabeth Bangert introduced herself first. She noted that she is not a politician and doesn't have a political science degree, but is instead an "average citizen who spent time up in St. Paul." She noted that she is a childcare provider who had a run in with the Department of Human Services and found the political process frustrating.
"During that time, I learned a lot about government and our rights, and my goal is to go up and defend the people," she said. "We are the gatekeepers, so to speak, to ensure that your rights are upheld and that you have the freedoms given to you, by our creator, but also when the constitution was written. My goal is to do nothing more than protect our God given rights and restore our constitutional republic as intended."
Frentz went next. He noted he has been with his wife, Jill, for 32 years and they have four grown children together. He also noted his work at the Capitol, which includes participation in the Senate Transportation Committee, Senate Agriculture Committee, Senate Long-term Care and Aging Committee, the Pensions Commission, and the Legislative Audit Commission. He is also an assistant minority leader and is the chair of the rural caucus and the clean energy caucus.
"Politicians can tell you what they’re about and why you should vote for them; I also urge people to consider the endorsements," he said. "I’m very proud to be endorsed by Education Minnesota, by the Minnesota Peace Officers Association, by Minnesota Farm Bureau, by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, by the working men and women at the Regional Treatment Center and by Conservation Minnesota. I think where we’re going is to be together as a state; we have the greatest potential when we do that."
In the House race, Akland started, introducing herself as a now retired nurse of over 40 years. She said she and her husband have been working and living in the area for the last 30 years, and as she retired from her profession, she was looking for a new passion.
"I think that the people of southern Minnesota are just some of the best people in the world, but I also feel we’re at a crossroads where we are too divided," she said. "I think our constituents want us to represent them 100%, regardless of party and do away with the partisan divide. I’m running, because I feel I’m a good listener, a good advocate for people. I feel like I can represent constituents well."
Brand wrapped up the introductions, noting that he is a proud father and husband, and that he runs a small business with his wife in St. Peter, installing rain gardens and restoring prairies. He shared his work at the Capitol, including on the Labor Committee, the Veterans Affairs and Military Families Committee, the Greater Minnesota Jobs and Economic Development Committee and the Tax Committee. He's also vice chair of the Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Committee and serves on the Rural Health Advisory Committee and its sub-committee on Minnesota waters.
Working in a divided government
Candidates were asked how they would deal with and manage a government split between parties, like the current Minnesota Legislature.
Frentz started, saying it's a question of style. He said his style is to be bipartisan, which is something the demographics of District 19 supports. He said passing important legislation means understanding the issues.
"You have to drill down and understand what the issue is; you have to be willing to sit down and read, to take meetings with people you don’t agree with, and work with legislators who may vote against you and understand why," Frentz said.
Bangert noted that when she had her difficulties at the Capitol, Frentz was actually quick to respond to her and provide assistance where he could. She said, though, that she was beyond frustrated with the immense number of lobbyists putting roadblocks in her way and seeing all the research she did mean nothing.
"I just want to represent the people and work together and get things accomplished," she said. "Enough with the bartering; sometimes we over-legislate, and it’s time to get back to basics. My strategy would be 'Let’s have a cup of coffee and talk about this.'"
Similar to Frentz, Brand touted his bipartisan approach at the Legislature. He noted that he authored 57 pieces of legislation in the last two years and the majority had Republican co-authors in the House. He also noted that he takes his bills to senators, knowing he'll need them, too.
"I really don’t have time to throw incendiary bombs at my colleagues, because, at the end of the day, that’s not how you get things done," Brand said. "In 2020, before COVID hit, I was invited by the co-chairs of the Civility Caucus in the House to join, specifically because they took note of what I did at the Legislature."
Akland said she was encouraged to hear the incumbents speak on a bipartisan approach, because she feels that most of the legislation passed in recent years seems to have blue or red all over. She said she's a people person, and she wants to encourage working together.
"I don’t feel like legislaiton should be win-lose situation," she said. "Sometimes, something is passed, and it’s great for somebody but bad for someone else. I would like to see bipartisan support before it even comes to the floor for a vote, so people really know that we’re working together to do something better."
Highest priorities
The candidates were asked about what their immediate highest priorities in the Legislature would be.
Akland referenced two major topics: public safety and COVID-19 recovery. She said public safety has shot to the top of the list since the pandemic started, because people want to know they're protected and that there is accountability for criminals and law enforcement in their community. Regarding the pandemic, shse expressed concerned about getting small business back on track.
Brand also said his highest priorities for the next two years are two-fold, citing COVID-19 and the economy. He hopes that, after this election, a national strategy will be in place to deal with the pandemic, rather than 50 states with 50 strategies. Once the virus is defeated, he believes there will be a lot of work left to pick up the pieces of the economy, and he said his experience at the Legislature and getting bills passed will help him to contribute to solutions.
Bangert said her top priorities are individual freedom and financial freedom. She said, as a small business owner during the pandemic, she has seen further evidence that government assistance, like grants, is often a false representation of freedom. She said people are coming to terms with what they value right now, and she said there should be more opportunities for them to make those decisions on their own.
Frentz noted that one of his top priorities over the last several years — finishing off Hwy. 14 as four lanes all the way to New Ulm — is now in its last stages, and he was proud of that work. Going forward, he said the pandemic, the economy, schools and more need to be viewed as one issue, because it's a matter of working together. He also highlighted the need for a new statewide bonding bill for infrastructure projects, which had not yet been passed at the time of the debate; a bill he voted for is now in place.
Supporting agriculture
Another debate item for the candidates was how to stabilize the state and local agricultural economy and provide opportunities for current and future generations of family farms.
Brand first pointed to issues with the ethanol market. He said there is a 200-mile radius around Mankato that represents one wuarter of the world's ethanol production, so if the price is down, that's an issue locally. He also noted that the next generation of farms has an interest in technology, which is further reason why broadband capabilities need to be expanded to all rural areas, as new equipment often requires connection to the grid. Lastly, Brand touted farm to table, farm to school and other similar efforts, naming River Rock as a great example of how those processes fuel the local economy.
Akland noted that her grandparents were wheat farmers in Oklahome and some of her happiest days were spent there. She said she's hearing from farmers the importance of ethanol and said some local operations might go bankrupt if not for that product. She noted that a number of farms have taken recent hits, amplified by the pandemic, and she said any regulations or changes coming down the pipeline need to take farmers into account.
Frentz noted that agricultural operations drive about $22 billion of the state's annual economy, while making up just 4% of the population. He noted that he is disappointed in trade decisions made at the federal level. A the state level, he said legislators should focus on expanding broadband, implementing buffer strip tax credits, continuing farm to schoo and farm to table systems, and supporting a move toward ethanol. He emphasized the latter point, noting that ethanol is cleaner and is a significant support to the price of corn.
Bangert said that agriculture is her "lesser area of expertise," but she is a willing learner and is aware of its importance in the state. She said she is a member of the Co-op and is interested in the difficulties that operations of all size and substance encounter. She again pointed to more freedom, feeling that operations could make better decisions for themselves with less regulatory restrictions.