When a group of Gustavus Adolphus College students and a couple professors made a trip to Peru in 2010, they got everything they bargained for, but also a bit more. After successfully setting up and executing an English learner program, the group made a trip to Machu Picchu, where they would be stuck for four days.
A decade later, Debra Pitton, a recently retired Gustavus professor and the leader of that Peru trip, is sharing the story.
Pitton recently released a book, "No One Left Behind," which details the adventure for the Gustavus cohort. She first delves into the reason behind the trip and the experience setting up an impromptu school for locals to learn English. Then she tells the story of the Machu Picchu trip and being trapped in a village at the base of the mountain after floods washed out the train tracks.
While those four days at the mountain were memorable, it was important to Pitton to tell the whole story of the trip.
"I was worried the experience would overshadow the teaching part, but in the students' reflections, they all spoke more about the teaching and their connections with the students," she said. "On the day we finished, the students all came in and there were tears on both sides."
Pitton, who taught education courses at Gustavus beginning 21 years ago, started working on the Peru trip a couple years ahead of time when she accompanied a friend to the country for a medical mission. While there, she was told about the request from locals in Chimbote, a small Peruvian village, to learn English, and she was encouraged to design a trip to bring her students to teach.
"We did a focus group beforehand, and there was definitely a strong request from the locals that they wanted their kids to learn English, because it would be helpful in getting jobs and getting out of poverty," Pitton said. "I was excited to see what the students picked up on, and the majority of their reflections focused on that."
Kevin Matuseski was an education student in his junior year at Gustavus in 2010. He was one of the 21 students that went on the trip. He wanted to get some experiencing volunteering and teaching English as a second language. He has fond memories of the work in Chimbote.
"It was a great experience," he said. "I think we came in with a big plan at a local mission there, with nothing really set up, besides this idea we had, along with a bunch of education students ready to put together a program. And then it was kind of like starting out with recruiting students, developing our curriculum and teaching it. I think we were pleasantly surprised there was such a high turnout, so much so that the classrooms were packed. I think there was something like 300 students, and there was maybe four classrooms, with some other little rooms, here and there."
He added, "I think it showed a lot of (the villages's) kids the value of English, even if it was just a little spark, as far as working in the tourist industry or something like that. It was a lot of fun. It was nice to see the thirst for learning English and the desire a lot of those kids had."
Pitton said that most of the students' reflections mirrored those of Matuseski. For most, the teaching experience stood out from the trip, even if what came later makes for a more enticing story.
Trapped
The second half of Pitton's book delves into the experience at Machu Picchu. The 21 students, along with Pitton and fellow faculty member Mary Solberg, were trapped at the mountain among about 2,500 total visitors.
"The only way to Machu Picchu, leaving from Cusco, is to take a train to a village at the base of the mountain," Pitton said. "We went up and had the opportunity to explore, and we came down, and we were ready to leave, but ‘Oh wait, the train tracks are broke.’ And I, as an American, thought, ‘Oh, OK, when are they going to be fixed?’ and they said, ‘Uh, the train tracks are broken; this is going to be months.’"
From then on, it was about a group of young adults, with just a couple of supervisors, navigating their way in a small Spanish-speaking village with a lot of unknowns. In the end, the group was stuck there for four days; "It felt like 40, but it was only four," Pitton said.
Beyond the fear and anxiousness that comes with the unknown, the group needed to be self-aware, as its situation was better than that of many others.
"There were over 1,200 people that were also in the community; it was spring break for the South American community," said Pitton.
"And they didn’t have access to resources we were able to get from Gustavus. There were people in the streets, sleeping on the grounds and in tents. There were rising tensions at one point; we felt maybe like, ‘Oh, Americans, you have your money and can get out.’"
Matuseski agreed that, at times, some tension could be clearly felt.
"There was a bit of a reputation, or a rumor, building that the U.S. citizens were trying to bypass the system. And I think that had created this animosity toward anyone from U.S.," he said. "I remember telling people one night that we were from Canada. It’s hard when you can see some injustices going on, but at the same time, you’re part of a group and you want to stick together. It’s complicated."
The Gustavus students and faculty did their best to recognize their fortunate standing compared to others in the village. They helped with sandbagging and any other volunteer assistance they could provide.
"We started working with the local community, getting things figured out," Pitton said. "We didn’t have access to the normal things, but we saw everyone around us and saw no one had anything more than us, and there was kind of an acceptance. We started playing cards, we helped sandbag. And it actually gave us the opportunity to really experience the culture; we went hiking and we explored every restaurant."
In the end, the group's access to external resources did pay off and they were among the first to be helicoptered out of the village, taken back to Cusco, where they could figure out how to return home to family.
In researching and remembering for the book, Pitton spoke to a number of her students on the trip. The writing experience helped her reflect on the impact that trip might have had on both her and the students. And she hopes the book can get a few messages across.
"I hope readers see the value of our college students going abroad and immersing themselves in another country. When your there and build relationships with local communities, it’s so different. It helps you really understand the challenges folks face in other places," Pitton said. "I hope it also show the value of travel, the value of connecting with other cultures and communities. In this time we’re hunkered down and not seeing anyone, I’m worried we’re going to lose some of the value people have seen in traveling abroad. There was a time we were trapped, and yet the outcome we got from that was powerful, and I hope people can take away from that."