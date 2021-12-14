A Cleveland man is accused of stealing a bike from a St. Peter residence and a 2007 Dodge Caravan from a North Mankato residence in separate thefts.
Michael Jacob Passmore, 37, was charged with felony first degree and second degree burglary and gross misdemeanor theft for the incident in St. Peter and felony theft for the incident in North Mankato.
St. Peter Police responded to an incident in St. Peter on May, 17. The victim said someone had entered their garage and stole a small black and neon blue bike valued at $587.
During the burglary, the victim said they observed someone walking on the east side of their house and into their backyard. They peered into the garage and were startled to see a person in there and ran back into the house to grab their phone and call the police. When they returned, the person was gone, so they armed themselves with a large stick to check if anyone was still at the home and to protect their sleeping child.
Footage from the victim’s security camera provided a still image of a man in a hoodie in the garage timestamped at 1:42 a.m.. According to the complaint, the victim believed the man in the footage was Passmore.
Police showed up to Passmore’s residence the same day, which lies approximately two blocks away from the victim’s. According to the complaint, Passmore stated he “never went in and I wasn’t even there,” when asked about the security footage. He also allegedly stated “I was home all night last night,” but police said they never mentioned the date of the security footage.
When shown still photographs, Passmore reportedly denied it was him, but did say he visited the victim two or three nights prior.
Passmore was interviewed by police again on June 1, where allegedly said he was the person on camera, but indicated it was because he was having sex with the victim. He reportedly added that he had text messages to prove the sexual relationship, but law enforcement said he ahd not provided those texts. The victim denied having any relationship with Passmore.
North Mankato Police later received a call on Aug. 10 from a victim accusing Passmore of stealing their 2007 Silver Dodge Caravan. They said they left their vehicle parked in North Mankato and an investigation revealed it was last observed in that location on July 11.
The victim further informed police the car was scrapped at B&R Salvage and learned this from a text by a witness stating “Michael Passmore had it scrapped. Call B&R and ask them.”
According to the criminal complaint, contact with B&R revealed the car was junked on July 13 and sold to them the day prior. The signature of sale listed Passmore’s signature and he received $400 according to the document.
The victim indicated he did not give the vehicle or the title to the vehicle to Defendant and indicated the title was in the glove box when Defendant stole the vehicle.
Passmore is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Jan. 4 for all of the above charges.