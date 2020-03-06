Cindy Lynch has always been an Irish gal in St. Peter, and now, for one year at least, she'll be an Irish queen in St. Peter.
Lynch was crowned 2020 St. Peter St. Patrick's Day queen at the annual luncheon Thursday, March 5 at Patrick's on Third. The honor was bestowed upon her by the St. Peter Ambassadors, and it means she'll lead the parade, which begins 3 p.m. Sunday, running along South Third Street, starting at Broadway.
Lynch is the 42nd queen to be crowned, dating back to when the tradition started in 1979.
"I was kind of surprised, shocked," Lynch said. "My aunt had been a queen years ago. There aren’t too many women in our clan, so we haven't had other queens. I was very surprised and honored."
Lynch, 65, is a lifelong resident of the St. Peter area, only away for five years around college age. She taught at John Ireland Catholic School for 26 years. She also attended the school as a child before moving on and graduating at St. Peter High School. Her entire life, she has been surrounded by her Irish family, part of the Kaveney clan.
"We don’t have like a checklist or anything for picking the queen," said St. Peter Ambassadors member and St. Patrick's Coronation Committee Co-Chair Aaron Petersen. "But Cindy's been a big part of this community for a long time. She was a teacher for several years and she is still a substitute."
Each year, Petersen noted, the St. Patrick's Day queen is kept a secret. There are plenty of options out there, as the community is littered with ancestors of Irish immigrants.
Lynch is most certainly an Irish descendant. She took her last name from her husband, Terry, who is an Irishman from the east coast (They have three sons together — Aaron, Matthew and Andrew). But she hails from the Kaveney clan, which has inhabited land on Lake Washington for generations.
"My great great grandfather immigrated to the land that I grew up on, and some of the Kaveney still live there. I was the fifth generation," she said. "I lived in my great grandmother’s home. They were farmers."
The Kaveney clan land bordered the Connor clan land on Lake Washington, and Lynch has many memories of all the cousins and siblings and neighbors spending time together — whether playing, working or celebrating.
"We very much worked together," she said. "Growing up, we were with our cousins and my uncle at least two times per week. Our families would get together and play cards. And when it came time for harvesting of crops and any of that kind of work, we all came and helped. Certainly the togetherness (known to be part of Irish heritage), that was something I definitely was raised with."
She added, "My uncle also had a well known band, and he was famous around here for his singing of "Danny Boy" and other songs like that, so as a child, I learned those songs, and we'd all sing them out at the lake."
St. Peter was undoubtedly home to Lynch growing up, as she attended school in town, and her family went to St. Peter's Church, which many in the community then referred to as the Irish church. After leaving town for college and then getting married and starting a family in Chicago, they decided for the smaller community lifestyle and headed back to St. Peter. The three boys attended John Ireland and St. Peter High School, like their mother.
Today, the kids are out of the home, but the Lynch family continues to host the Kaveney clan every St. Patrick's Day. This year, of course, will be special.
"We’ve always decorated the float at my house in town and it’s been the gathering point.," Lynch said. "We have snacks and beverages and decorate the float and come down and take part in the parade. Then we go back to the house and split up and go in different directions to celebrate. I guess we’ll definitely be doing it again this year."