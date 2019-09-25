On Saturday, Sept. 21, St. Peter High School hosted Roll'n for Landon, a classic car show fundraiser in honor of former student Landon Gran, who was killed in a farming accident in August.
According to the school district, with a goal of $5,000, the event enormously exceeded expectations, raising $24,623 through ticket and meal sales, t-shirt sales and an anonymous grant.
More than 100 exhibitors had arrived by noon Saturday, filling up the parking lot with cars, trucks, hot rods and more. Parked on its own was Landon's 1978 Ford truck, which he loved dearly. Landon, his brother James, and their friends used to frequent classic car shows in the area. Landon often brought his truck to show.
"He liked to go to the Henderson and Nicollet car shows and share it," Landon's mother, Michele Gran, said. "He was pretty proud of that truck. He even brought it into the school, and the kids helped him work on it there."
Knowing Landon's interest in car shows, it seemed the perfect way to honor him, which is why Michael Reeser, Landon's instructor at school and Future Farmers of America chapter leader, worked with his students to put on Roll'n for Landon. The money raised will go toward a memorial scholarship in Landon's name.
"To all of the families, students, and FFA members that stepped up and into all of the positions that needed to be filled to make the event run smoothly, you are all awesome and to be commended," said Reeser in a message of thanks. "This is a wonderful community that showed its love for one of our families that has lost a loved one. The goal is to honor Landon and all that he loved about life. From a tremendous loss, a light has hopefully been lifted to always remember Landon."
A family friend, Sabrina Wilking, was at the car show Saturday and felt the positive energy.
"I think the roll-in went great; it was amazing to see all the people come together and all the cars/trucks/cycles," she said. "Landon would have loved every second of it. We had a steady stream of people from about an hour in until the end. We sold around 2,500 raffle tickets and hundreds of meals. We sold shirts in memory of Landon also."
Wilking thought the show was an appropriate tribute to Landon as well, especially since some of the scholarship funds will go toward Future Farmers of America.
"I think it was perfect in honoring him; he loved looking at and constantly talking about cars and trucks, and the money raised will ensure that others have the same opportunity he would've had," she said. "Farming and agriculture were very important to him and hopefully this will encourage others as well."
The funds raised will be placed into an interest bearing account and the interest will be used to provide scholarships to students involved in the St. Peter FFA Chapter pursuing an education in an agricultural field. The first scholarships will be awarded in May 2020 at the annual St. Peter FFA Awards Banquet.
With the success of the event's first year, organizers and the Gran family are aiming to do it annually.
"See you next year at Roll’N for Landon 2020," Reeser said.