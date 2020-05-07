During a typical summer, high school and college students from across the region — and from further afield — would be taking on internships in southern Minnesota, working in clinic laboratories, researching invasive species and writing advertising copy for some of the area’s largest employers.
With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance, a number of these opportunities are now in jeopardy, depending greatly on which field they fall into. With non-essential in-person activities suspended through early May, many employers are in a holding pattern, tracking changes and seeking guidance on their later spring start times.
As a state entity, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiting on further information from the Minnesota Management and Budget agency before deciding if it can continue offering summer internships.
“They’re developing guidance around our internship programs right now … not just for us, but for all state agencies,” said Kim Pleticha, DNR assistant communications director.
While she can’t say what other departments will end up doing with their own internship programs, Pleticha said for the DNR, it will also depend greatly on the type of work that students would be doing.
“Because of the nature of our work, it’s a little different. Sometimes we have people going into the field, sometimes we have people in offices,” she added. “As far as I know, everything is suspended. No offers have been made, and we’re in a holding pattern until we find out what’s happening.”
With a number of hands-on placements in everything from forestry to wildlife management, Pleticha said the agency’s final decision will also depend on whether or not the current Stay at Home order is extended.
Balancing experience, safety
In Le Sueur, Cambria pushed back the start date for its paid internship program to May 26, in the hope that summer recruits will be able to come to the office in-person. For this summer, the stone surface producer is expecting to host over 30 college students throughout its Minnesota offices and fabrication facilities.
“Our hope is that it will be safe, and that it will make sense for them to show up,” said Eloise Goldman, vice president of public relations for Cambria. “We want to be able to give them the full experience, and that includes being there.”
Even in May and June, she added that a return to the office wouldn’t mean a return to the way things were before COVID-19. Goldman said there would still be social distancing measures in place, including no large gatherings and proper divisions between desks. If the stay-at-home order were to be extended, she added that the company would need to re-evaluate next steps and would likely make a final decision by mid-May.
“We’re following the governor’s mandates. As long as the Stay at Home order is lifted and people can return to work, we would hope that our interns could come to work as well,” she added.
Meanwhile, Federated Insurance in Owatonna has already made plans to have interns work from home this summer. According to Julie Rethemeier, the company’s director of public affairs, Federated will continue to offer paid college internship opportunities in accounting, actuarial work and information technology.
“The participants, like the majority of our employees, will work from remote locations due to COVID-19 restrictions,” she added in an email.
Andrew Coston, executive director of the Center for Career Development at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, wondered if some of the new remote opportunities that are becoming available because of the pandemic might stay in place going forward. He added that these would be interesting options for students who want to pursue opportunities in another state or even another country, but aren’t able to relocate for the summer.
Like other college staff and employers, Coston said the availability of opportunities during the pandemic also depends greatly on what field they are in. While some may not be able to be remote, other office-based work can more easily make the transition.
Clinics cancel summer programs
One of the region’s largest employers, Mayo Clinic, announced this month furloughs and pay cuts for some of its own full-time employees amid deferment of elective procedures. When it comes to summer internships, Communications Manager Kristy Jacobson said these opportunities were impacted by the company’s decision to defer recruitment of new staff, except for positions deemed essential.
Dr. Deepi Goyal, regional chair of practice, added that another concern for taking on additional non-essential staff in the healthcare system is the availability of face masks and other necessary gear.
“In health care facilities like Mayo, we want to make absolutely certain that anyone volunteering for some of those positions has the safest environment,” he said, “and we also need to make sure that we’re providing personal protective equipment for our health care workers and our patients.”
Allina Health has also made the decision to cancel its internship program for the upcoming summer, according to Amy Keding, vice president of talent acquisitions. Like Goyal, she cited the limited availability of protective equipment as a major factor in the decision.
“Considerations included the scarcity of available resources including personal protective equipment and extra staff members, as well as the unknown value of the experience for students, given the uncertain nature of the current work of our staff due to COVID,” she added via email.
Keeping students interested
Still, Goyal encouraged students who were planning to pursue summer or post-graduate opportunities in medicine to continue their search and apply for what’s out there. “As the situation progresses, we’re going to want to offer those opportunities to people — let people know that you’re interested, let people know what you’re interested in,” he added.
At the DNR, Pleticha also hopes high school and college students remain interested in the agency regardless of what happens with this summer’s internships. In addition to the new ideas interns bring during their tenure, she added that the program is a key way for the department to help foster a love of the outdoors and cultivate future full-time employees.
“Interns don’t do jobs that a staff member would normally do. Interns are not just temporary labor,” said Pleticha. “It’s an opportunity for students to learn about the DNR, understand what we do and consider the DNR as a place of future employment.”