At first glance, the St. Peter Public Schools 2022 preliminary tax levy appears to offer a significant decrease for district property owners, but those numbers may be changing quickly.
The School Board approved a preliminary levy for 2022 at a 5.95% (about $400,000) decrease from the 2021 levy. Over $300,000 of that decrease comes from the expiration of the district's voter-approved operating levy. However, voters will be at the polls Nov. 2 to decide whether they want to support a new voter-approved operating levy that would increase the amount going toward the public school system.
Normally, the rule is that, once a preliminary levy is set, it can go down but not up when the final levy is approved in December. However, if voters approve the operating levy at the November referendum, the district will have the ability to immediately add that on for 2022, resulting in a slight increase to the overall levy (instead of the 5.95% decrease).
The voter-approved operating levy is in addition to the regular levy school districts impose, which is based on the number of pupils in the district. Most districts across the state have voter-approved operating levies in place; the levies can only be used on district programming, like course offerings and curriculum.
District staff and the School Board have emphasized that, if the referendum fails, the school system will lose out on hundreds of thousands in annual funding, and cuts to the district's robust programming would be inevitable. If the referendum failed, the district could come back to the voters in future years.
There is one other major change to the district's budget in 2022 that helped cause the preliminary levy decrease: an annual payment of about $120,000 from the 2007 North Elementary building project is coming off the books. All of the other budgets that levy dollars pay for changed no more than $30,000, according to District Business Manager Tim Regner.
The actual school district levy for 2022 will come into clearer focus after the referendum in November and when the final levy is determined in December.